The South Kingstown girls tennis team is in the semifinal round for the first time since 2015. The fifth-seeded Rebels scored a mild upset over No. 4 Westerly last week to advance to the semis. They were set to face top-seeded Lincoln School on Wednesday, with results unavailable at press time.
Coming off a strong 9-4 regular season, the Rebels made the trip to Westerly and came back victorious. They had lost to the Bulldogs in September but turned the tables for a 4-1 victory in the quarterfinal match. South won three singles matches and added another point in doubles to clinch the win.
The Rebels are looking for their first finals berth since 2015. Lincoln School beat them 4-3 in the regular season.
Prout, NK, ‘Gansett nipped in quarters
The area’s other girls tennis squads all made the playoffs but couldn’t get past the quarterfinal round.
Prout had a strong showing in its return to Division I, and beat Cranston West in a preliminary-round game. Top-seeded La Salle was too much in the quarters, which sent the Crusaders home.
North Kingstown earned the No. 5 seed in D-I but couldn’t spring an upset of fourth-seeded Moses Brown. Narragansett was the No. 7 seed in D-II and fell in the quarterfinals to second-seeded Ponaganset.
Mariners close league play with win
The playoffs were already out of reach, but the Narragansett football team still delivered a strong finish with a 38-8 victory over Johnston in their final league game on Saturday. The win gave the Mariners a final D-III record of 2-5.
The team gets one more chance to play before its Thanksgiving Eve game. Teams that do not qualify the playoffs typically schedule non-league matchups for the interim, and the Mariners will host North Smithfield/Mount St. Charles in their game on Nov. 10.
NK in unified volleyball finals
The North Kingstown unifed volleyball team will play for a championship this weekend.
The Skippers beat Coventry 2-1 to clinch a spot in the Division II finals opposite La Salle.
The title match is slated for Sunday at 12:30 p.m., at La Salle.
NK field hockey in semis
The North Kingstown field hockey team is the top seed in the second-tier Division I playoff bracket and was set for a semifinal game on Wednesday against Cumberland. Results were unavailable at press time.
The Skippers finished 8-8 with wins in their last three games of the season. They beat Cumberland twice in the regular season.
The winner of Wednesday’s match advances to the D-I championship game, which is set for Saturday at 4:30 p.m., at Cranston Stadium.
