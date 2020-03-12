The college basketball season came to an abrupt and shocking end on Thursday.
A parade of conference tournament stoppages in the morning gave way to the cancellation of the NCAA Tournament, the NIT and all other NCAA championships left in the school year due to concerns over the spread of the coronavirus.
The statement from the NCAA: "Today, NCAA President Mark Emmert and the Board of Governors canceled the Division I men’s and women’s 2020 basketball tournaments, as well as all remaining winter and spring NCAA championships. This decision is based on the evolving COVID-19 public health threat, our ability to ensure the events do not contribute to spread of the pandemic, and the impracticality of hosting such events at any time during this academic year given ongoing decisions by other entities."
The University of Rhode Island men’s basketball team was in Brooklyn preparing for the Atlantic 10 Tournament, having bused in Wednesday, when it got the news. The third-seeded Rams were set to open tourney play with a Friday night quarterfinal game.
The Atlantic 10 had declared Wednesday that games would be held without spectators, a policy in line with what other leagues around the country had settled on. When the NBA season was suspended late Wednesday night - after a Utah Jazz player tested positive - it may have changed the calculus for conference and school officials.
The American Athletic Conference was the first to announce a cancellation of its tournament. The Big Ten followed quickly, and dominoes began to fall. VCU and UMass were deep into warmups ahead of the first game of the day in Brooklyn when they were pulled off the court.
“The A-10 has made a decision to discontinue play as a result of the Covid-19 virus,” A-10 Commissioner Bernadette McGlade said in a statemet.” Given the rapid spread of the virus, this decision was supported by the Athletic Directors and Presidents' Council. These are uncertain times for sure, and we feel tremendous empathy for the student-athletes who will not have the opportunity to finish competing. However, the welfare of the student-athletes and the public is of utmost importance."
URI Director of Athletics Thorr Bjorn, who also serves as the Chair of the Atlantic 10 Athletic Directors, said, “The Athletic Directors support this decision. Our top priority will always be the health and safety of our student-athletes and fans as a group. We're all in agreement that this was the best decision during a very difficult time. I want to thank Commissioner McGlade, the Presidents' Council and the Athletic Directors for their leadership during this challenging process."
Initially, the cancellation left URI facing the likely end of its NCAA Tournament hopes. The Rams were on the outside of the field in most bracket projections and were now left with no route to an automatic bid. With the news of the NCAA’s decision, it’s officially over for URI and everyone else.
Seniors Cyril Langevine and Jeff Dowtin reacted to the news on Twitter.
It Can’t End Like That!😪🥺— Cyril Langevine🕊 (@CyrilLangevine) March 12, 2020
No way we going out like this!! 😥😓 https://t.co/zaiqPIj6Iu— JD (@JeffD_11) March 12, 2020
The Rams finished at 21-9 and 13-5 in Atlantic 10 play.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.