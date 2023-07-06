SOUTH KINGSTOWN — The players who won South Kingstown Little League’s first senior division title are out of college by now, and still the championship banners are piling up.
The newest group of South’s senior division all-stars captured another District 3 title on Thursday night thanks to a 6-0 victory over Exeter-West Greenwich at Old Mountain Field. It is the second in a row and the sixth in the last eight years for the program. Several members of the current group also won a title at the junior level.
“We’re just super proud of the program,” manager Frank Gallucci said. “We started this in 2012 when my son was coming up. Since 2016, we’ve ended up with a banner almost every year. Very happy with the program. We have good numbers in the regular season and kids stick with it.”
This crown follows a historic summer in 2022, where the senior squad won the first state championship in program history and advanced to regionals. The goal is to do it again this year, and district play offered no roadblocks. South Kingstown breezed past EWG and East Greenwich to advance to the finals.
EWG earned its way back for a rematch and stayed within striking distance throughout, but South’s pitching carried the day. Jackson Hohl and Tim Menard combined on the shutout, allowing just one hit. Hohl went the first three innings, while Menard tossed the last four.
Behind them, the defense did not make an error.
“We knew coming into the summer that we had a lot of pitching,” Gallucci said. “We’re fortunate. We had some vacations to deal with but we always just preach, ‘Next man up.’ We had some guys step up and we played really good defense behind them.”
South Kingstown’s offense was held scoreless for two innings before breaking through with four runs in the third. A.J. Coutu started the rally with a walk and Luca Gobis followed with a base hit. Nick Vellone, Gian Lepore and Menard delivered RBI singles, and the fourth run scored on an error.
Eli Wood added an RBI double in the fourth inning. In the sixth, Vellone singled, then later came around on a passed ball.
Menard worked a 1-2-3 seventh inning to close out the victory.
“We were missing four players and three of them are some of our best guys,” Gallucci said. “Guys stepping up and just being ready paid off for us.”
South Kingstown will now turn its attention to the state tournament, which will be hosted by District 4 in Cumberland and Woonsocket. The Johnston team that South had to fight past for last year’s title is also in the field.
“Johnston’s in, Burrillville is in and somebody from the East Bay will be in,” Gallucci said. “Johnston will be coming for us.”
