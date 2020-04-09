South Kingstown High School’s girls basketball and boys hockey teams didn’t get the chance to finish their seasons, but at least as far as the official record books are concerned, both went out with championships.
At Monday’s virtual meeting of the Rhode Island Interscholastic League Principals Committee on Athletics, champions were declared in tournaments that had been canceled due to the coronavirus crisis. Having already won the Division I title, the Rebel girls basketball team can officially lay claim to the top prize after they were elevated to state champions. The boys hockey team, which was set to begin the Division II title series when the season was stopped, was declared a co-champion, along with its finals foe East Greenwich.
In girls basketball, the Rebels were set to hang a banner anyway, with the D-I title going down as the program’s first in the top division and its first at any level since 1991. The new state championship designation also ranks as a first. The Rebels were state tournament runners-up in 2016 and 2019.
The D-I title counting as the state crown harkens back to the days before the advent of the state open tournament, which began welcoming teams from all divisions in the 2014-15 season. Previously, as it is in most other sports, the Division I champion was the state champion.
The hockey team was coming off a dramatic win in its semifinal series against Lincoln and was hoping to topple East Greenwich for the title. Both will be considered champions in the record books. The Rebels, who went 11-4-1 in the regular season, had never won a title in their 15-year hockey history.
Monday’s declarations also included Bishop Hendricken as the boys basketball state champion and Mount St. Charles and La Salle as co-state champions in boys hockey.
