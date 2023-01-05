WEST WARWICK — West Warwick missed a shot at the buzzer as the Narragansett boys basketball team left town with a 62-59 victory and a championship in the inaugural Jim Williamson Holiday Classic.
“We made some good plays down the stretch,” Narragansett coach Phil Rattenni said. “We fought hard. I don’t think we played together, as a unit, but we played hard.”
The game was close throughout, tied 34-34 at halftime before Narragansett took a slim 47-45 lead into the fourth quarter courtesy of a three-point shot at the buzzer by senior Van Limoges.
The Wizards managed to tie the score up, 51-51 midway through the fourth quarter, but trailed from that moment onward, despite having a number of opportunities to jump back out in front.
“I’m really proud of the way we executed down the stretch,” West Warwick coach Greg Kortick said, his team keeping it a one-possession game right down to the wire. “We got the looks we wanted,” he said.
West Warwick’s Brady Miale finished with a team-high 15 points in the loss, earning All-Tournament honors along with Narragansett’s Limoges, who had 17 for the Mariners.
Defensively, the Wizards were tasked with trying to slow Narragansett big man Mekhi Wilson, whose game-high 20 points earned him the MVP award for the tournament.
“We hadn’t played a lot of zone this year, so we were kind of doing it on the fly and I thought they did a great job making shots difficult (for Narragansett) and rebounding the ball,” he said.
“They were the bigger team and I thought we held our own on the boards.”
For Narragansett, Thursday’s victory capped a busy week of play that saw the Mariners face three opponents in a four-day stretch, starting with a 69-53 win over South Kingstown.
The Mariners opened the holiday tourney with an easy 77-36 win over Toll Gate before running into a far more worthy opponent in West Warwick.
All of it added up to a positive experience for a team that will be looking to record its first league win of the season this week after falling short in their first four tries.
“It was a good two days,” said Rattenni. “It’s what we needed as our guys are getting healthy and we play more basketball.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.