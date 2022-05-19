MIDDLETOWN — The South Kingstown baseball team needed every bit of Ben Brutti’s dominance when he pitched last week.
On Tuesday, he had a lot of help.
The Rebels have been playing better baseball all-around and continued to show it on Monday at Middletown. A seven-run first inning was the start of a big day at the plate, and Brutti ran with the early lead in another dominant performance. The senior struck out nine in four innings of one-hit baseball as the Rebels rolled over the Islanders 16-0.
“We’ve been hitting the ball well lately,” South Kingstown coach Keith Vellone said. “Coming out in the first and putting up a seven spot – that’s huge, especially when you’ve got Ben going. He went a solid four innings and had pure command of his stuff.”
The Rebels are now 13-3 on the year and have shaken off some of the issues that hurt them in a brief mid-season rough patch, when they lost back-to-back games to North Kingstown and one to La Salle.
Brutti’s 17-strikeout gem in a 2-1 win over Portsmouth last week helped get things moving, and the Rebels beat the Patriots again a few days later. Eric Lindley was nearly as good as his rotation-mate in a 1-0 shutout victory. He struck out 11 and out-dueled Portsmouth ace John Mass.
“Great win,” Vellone said. “Eric Lindley out-pitched Mass and Ben had the big timely hit with a runner on second. It was a battle the whole way. Eric pitched a fantastic game and we made the plays behind him.”
The good times continued in a two-game set with Middletown, last year’s Division II champion who has struggled in a move to D-I. The Rebels won the series opener 10-1 on Saturday and stayed hot on Monday, finishing the series with their top run total of the season.
The usual contingent of Major League scouts were on hand to watch Brutti, but the Rebels kept them waiting with a huge top of the first inning. They sent 13 men to the plate and matched five hits with three hit-by-pitches and two walks. Patrick Ruhle, Gavin Rodman and Colin Masseur drove in runs, and Conor Kelly had the big blow with a two-run double off the left-field fence.
Brutti went to the mound with a 7-0 lead.
“It’s nice but I can’t let it affect the way I pitch,” Brutti said. “I just had to focus in on every batter.”
The Rebels added two runs in the second inning, four in the third and three in the fourth.
Brutti, Rodman and Graeme LaPlante each went 3-for-3. Brutti and LaPlante scored two runs each, while Rodman had an RBI and a run scored. Declan Wholey came off the bench to drive in two with a triple and Ryan Fuscaldo added an RBI double. Kerkor Kassabian, Ruhle, Jonah Monnes and Nolan Urian all drove in a run. Masseur, Kelly, Brandon Westerfield and Mark Hutchins each scored runs.
“We’re swinging the bats a little better,” Vellone said. “We’ve made some adjustments, giving some younger guys a chance because they’ve been hitting the ball well. It just lengthens our bench tremendously. We have a lot of guys who can contribute.”
Brutti took care of the rest with the kind of performance that has become the norm since he left some early-season control issues firmly in the past. He retired the first seven batters he faced – five via strikeout – before issuing a walk in the third inning. Two more strikeouts followed. Jacob Mello broke up the no-hit bid with a single in the fourth inning. Another runner reached on a fielder’s choice, but Brutti struck out the next two batters before the inning ended when Masseur threw out Mello as he tried to steal third base.
“Movement was crazy. His slider was incredible. Every pitch he threw was right there,” Vellone said. “It was cold when we started the season. He would walk the first two batters of the game, things like that, getting behind a lot of the hitters. Not now. It’s pure command.”
An adjustment has helped Brutti hone in, and the results have been impressive.
“After the first game, I changed my focal point on the catcher and it’s really working,” Brutti said. “I’m much more comfortable.”
Hutchins pitched the final inning before the mercy rule went into effect, ending the game by starting a 1-6-3 double play.
Two league games and two non-league matchups remain in the regular season for the Rebels. Their last D-I series is against Barrington. They’ll also face Classical and Westerly in non-league tilts.
“We’ve just got to continue to work on the little things,” Brutti said. “And we know we have to be better to win games in the playoffs.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.