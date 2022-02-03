Coming off a win and a one-goal loss in its last two league games, the Prout hockey team couldn’t keep the positive trends going on Friday at Boss Arena. Bishop Hendricken was way too much for the Crusaders in an 11-1 win. Jake Cox scored the lone goal for Prout, which fell to 1-7 in D-I.

