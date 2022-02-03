Coming off a win and a one-goal loss in its last two league games, the Prout hockey team couldn’t keep the positive trends going on Friday at Boss Arena. Bishop Hendricken was way too much for the Crusaders in an 11-1 win. Jake Cox scored the lone goal for Prout, which fell to 1-7 in D-I.
Do you agree with the decision to close Curtis Corner MS and Wakefield Elementary School?
The South Kingstown School Committee voted last week to approve a plan that would close Curtis Corner Middle School and Wakefield Elementary School within the next two to three years, moving the students in both to other facilities in town. In the chosen scenario, Peace Dale, West Kingston and Matunuck elementary schools would host grades 1-4 in 2022-23. Three pre-kindergarten classes would remain at Wakefield. After the 2022-23 school year, Curtis Corner Middle School would close, with Broad Rock Middle School hosting grades 6-8. Peace Dale, West Kingston and Matunuck would house grades K-5. Then in 2024-25 or later, Wakefield Elementary School would close and pre-K would relocate to the high school. Saying the move was not a budget decision, Committee member Kate McMahon Macinanti said the decision was hard, but overdue. It “was best for all of our pre-k through 12 children,” Macinanti said. “Over the past 10 years … we’ve continuously failed a portion of the children in our community. We have the data that backs that up, we have the test scores, we have the stats. We know that if we keep doing what we’ve always done, we will get what we’ve always gotten.” Do you support the SK School Committee’s decision? Why or why not? Let us know in this week’s poll question.
