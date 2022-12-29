NORTH KINGSTOWN — With Gatorade Player of the Year honors and a starring role on a championship team last season, Jillian Rogers was already set to go down as one of the best players in the history of North Kingstown High School girls basketball.
With the milestone she reached Thursday, Rogers has officially put her name into the record books.
The senior scored her 1,000th career point in a win over East Providence, becoming the seventh Skipper girl to hit that mark and the first since Taylor Buckley did it in 2014.
“I was really excited and I was glad my whole family was here to celebrate with me,” Rogers said.
Rogers has been a standout for the Skippers since her freshman season. When she tried out that year, she was just hoping to make the varsity squad. Immediately, head coach Bob Simeone knew that she would do that – and much more.
“I knew she would be a 1,000-point scorer here,” Simeone said.
Basketball has been Rogers’ sport since first grade. That first year with the Skippers, she saw what her hard work meant. She had a great debut season. With a strong group of classmates around her, she was even better as a sophomore, then took a leap last season in her junior year. Twenty-five and 30-point games were common as Rogers led the Skippers to the D-I title and was named the state’s Gatorade Player of the Year.
She entered her senior season well within range of 1,000 career points. The countdown began in earnest last week. She needed 47 points going into a Tuesday game with Juanita Sanchez and finished with 25, putting her 22 away and making it look like North’s next game could be the one.
A welcome twist of fate set Rogers up to hit the mark in her home gym. The Skippers were slated to play East Providence on the road, but a sprinkler leak at the Townies’ gym forced the location to be switched. Family and friends packed into the gym, cheering on every basket.
Rogers felt some extra nerves but didn’t let them slow her down. She scored her first points at the free throw line just 22 seconds into the game. She stayed hot in the first quarter, scoring 10 points. Six more in the second quarter put her on the brink.
“I was nervous all day today, but once I started playing and it all started flowing, I felt really good,” Rogers said.
The game was lopsided, but East Providence put up a stronger defensive effort in the second half and held Rogers to four points in the third quarter. She missed three shots in the quarter.
Just over a minute into the fourth, Rogers got the ball on the left baseline and spun to the lane. With defenders closing in, she put up a tough shot and got it to go, giving her 1,000 on the nose.
It was a fitting way to hit the number. Determination is a hallmark of Rogers’ game, a trait that’s as important as her shooting ability and athleticism. She has needed it even more than usual this year, after suffering a shoulder injury in the off-season and a recurrence of it in the fall.
“I just think it’s the intensity that she plays with,” Simeone said. “She’s a fearless player. It’s just fun to watch. She does things that a lot of players don’t do – and she brings the team with her.”
The only surprise was that 1,000 didn’t come on a run-out layup, one of Rogers’ favorite ways to score. Her speed and instincts have made her a perfect fit for North’s up-tempo attack.
“It’s funny–- I’ll see her underneath the hoop rebounding and then as soon as she sees it, she’s gone,” Simeone said. “She’s just so fast.”
After the big basket, Rogers was mobbed by teammates and the game was stopped for the presentation of a commemorative basketball. Rogers was happy to have family join her for the moment, and was thrilled to share it with her fellow seniors. Most of the group has been together on the varsity squad for four years.
“This team is like my family,” Rogers said. “We’ve all grown together. I’m just happy I got to do this with them.”
With the personal achievement out of the way, Rogers will keep all of her focus on the team’s big goals.
“Getting back to the Ryan Center hopefully, and getting a state championship,” Rogers said.
