The outdoor track season is moving into invitationals and the postseason, with the annual Classical Classic kicking things off this past Saturday. Several local standouts had strong showings, led by North Kingstown’s John Schultz, who won the 400 meters in 50.89 seconds.
Four others also took home medals for North Kingstown. Andrew Harmon placed third in the hammer throw and sixth in the shot put, Nathan Field took fifth in the shot put, Shamus Culhane finished fifth in the hammer and Jackson Borge took sixth in the 1,500.
South Kingstown was led by Ryan Hazard, who was the runner-up in both the shot put and the discus. The 4x400 relay team also placed second. Antonio Capalbo and Nate Ambrad claimed the other medals for the Rebels.
Narragansett’s Kylee Bennett took silver in the hammer throw. For Prout, Steven Quinn placed sixth in the 200. Sophia Abbott, Lillie DeMetrick, Jessica Mastrandrea and Laurel McMahon finished fifth in the 4x800 relay.
This week also brought the final round of regular-season dual meets. North Kingstown’s boys and girls both finished off undefeated seasons in the Southern Division to lead area schools.
Narragansett will host an invitational this weekend, before the division championships on May 14.
Crusaders bounce back from first defeat
After a dominant 7-0 start to the season, the Prout softball team finally encountered a formidable foe last week and lost for the first time this season, falling 8-2 at Mt. Hope.
The Crusaders rebounded Monday for a 12-10 victory over Narragansett. At the halfway point of the season, they’re 8-1 on the year.
Skippers get first win
North Kingstown’s return to Division I girls lacrosse has been tough, but the Skippers had something to celebrate on Friday in a 13-3 victory over Westerly. It’s the first win of the season for the Skippers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.