Narragansett and Prout have both had strong showings in Division III this season, but the Mariners had the upper hand in last Wednesday’s non-league matchup with a 4-1 win. Ethan Betts, Aidan Hayes, Brady Butler and Declan Fogarty did the scoring honors for the Mariners, with Brody Williams tallying three assists and Nathan Dean getting one. Adam Lurgio and Andrew Kanaczet manned the goal for Narragansett. Prout got a goal from Chris Pimentel.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.