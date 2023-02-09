SOUTH KINGSTOWN — In front of a packed crowd on a frigid Friday night, the South Kingstown Rebels hosted rival North Kingstown for senior night, but the Skippers quieted the raucous home crowd in a 71-39 victory.
The game opened with a relatively even first quarter, as North Kingstown led 19-14, courtesy of impressive displays from Jordan Moreau and Jaelyn Holmes. The duo would continue to run the offense in the second quarter, as North’s lead grew to 32-25. Moreau, a senior forward for North Kingstown who recently committed to play hoops at Suffolk University, led all scorers with 12 points as the halftime buzzer rang out. For South Kingstown, Abbey McDonald and Finely Carr ran the offense with eight and seven points respectively.
Following the halftime interval, North Kingstown continued to roll on offense, dominating the Rebels, particularly in the paint. Skipper Jillian Rogers would drain two quick mid-range jumpers before Moreau picked up her third personal foul with five minutes left in the quarter, forcing the Skippers into a substitution. In spite of that, Rogers continued to lead the charge, finishing the third quarter with eight points, as the Skippers extended their lead over the Rebels to 14 points, leading 46-32.
As the fourth quarter began, any hope of a comeback slipped away from the Rebels, as North Kingstown kept its foot on the gas, outscoring the Rebels 24-5 to finish off the victory.
Rogers managed another six points before being subbed out of the game, finishing the night with a game-high 21 points. Moreau also returned to the fold in the fourth quarter, grabbing an additional five points, putting her game total at 19 for the evening. As for the Rebels, Abbey McDonald led her team in scoring with 12 points.
On a night dedicated to the senior class at South Kingstown High School, it was the girls of North Kingstown who were celebrating, as the Skippers’ improved to 14-1 following the win over their rivals.
“Rivalries I think are great,” North Kingstown coach Bob Simeone said. “It’s a great rivalry and we have many great matchups against them [South Kingstown].”
He added, “We coach one game at a time. We don’t even talk about the rivalry. They’re well prepared. As far as friends on the team, they know they aren’t friends until after the game. They’re mentally prepared.”
Getting a win on the road at South Kingstown is never an easy task.
“It was exciting,” Moreau said. “We always play great games when we come here, and they always put up a good game, so I’m happy we were able to pull through.”
South Kingstown fell to 8-7 following the defeat.
“We’ve got to learn from it,” South Kingstown coach Rob Cruz said. “Now we know what we have to do to be better. I think that’s the biggest takeaway. You have to match your opponents’ scrappiness and their toughness.”
The senior night festivities honored the team’s lone senior, Malia Young, an important piece to the puzzle this season.
“She’s our leader,” Cruz said. “She leads by example. She’s one of those players who people don’t know how good she really is until you coach her or play against her. I’m blessed to have been able to coach her.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.