CRANSTON — A month ago, the odds were against North Kingstown saving its season.
On Saturday, the odds were against Kathryn Bourgeois saving two penalty kicks.
The Skippers kept believing. They went almost three weeks without a win in the middle of the season, lost a second-team all-stater for the season and couldn’t get over the hump against the state’s top contenders. But a sudden surge in the playoffs led the fifth-seeded Skippers to upset wins over Cranston West and Pilgrim.
That brought the Skippers to Saturday’s state championship game, where they needed another save – or two. The Skippers went to penalty kicks against perennial powerhouse La Salle, the game locked in a 1-1 tie after 90 minutes. La Salle had a chance to win the game twice in the shootout, but Bourgeois made saves on consecutive kicks to keep the Skippers alive. Freshman Madison O’Connor made her shot in the eighth round. When La Salle missed its next attempt, the Skippers celebrated an unlikely but extremely well-earned championship. North Kingstown took down the No. 1, No. 3 and No. 4 seeds in the postseason.
“This whole season has been crazy. It was up and down. We had trouble for a while, but we got back at it,” Bourgeois said. “We knew going into the playoffs we had to have the right mindset. Anything can happen. It was a crazy rollercoaster. But this team is so close and loving and supportive, so we had the right mindset, and I think that’s the most important thing in soccer.”
The championship is the program’s first since 1995. There had been other teams with the potential to break through; these Skippers fit the profile, with a good senior class joined by a wave of young talent. They scored 17 goals in their first four games.
The trouble began with a 5-0 loss to Pilgrim on Sept. 21. Two more losses and two ties followed, with the Skippers not winning again until Oct. 7. They played several games with three of their senior standouts sidelined by injuries. One of them – top scoring threat Sadie Souls – would never return, missing the remainder of the season.
The stretch run provided a boost, as the Skippers won four of their last six games, though matchups with the state’s best teams offered no hints of what was to come. North lost 2-0 to Cumberland and 4-0 in a rematch with Pilgrim.
Through it all, the Skippers stayed the course.
“We had a tough season,” senior Ellie Mascena said. “We had a couple of injuries in the middle of the season. But we bounced back and we were ready for the playoffs. We showed it.”
After the upsets of Cranston West and top-seeded Pilgrim, the Skippers fell behind just two minutes into Saturday’s title game. Undeterred, they got the equalizer from Isabella Cambio in the 21st minute. Katherine Van Gorden tallied the assist.
The score remained 1-1 the rest of the way, the game growing more and more physical as it went on. North Kingstown had the best chance to break through, but a foul wiped out what they thought was the go-ahead goal by Julia Cotsonas.
In the shootout, North’s Bridgette Toland and Mascena were successful, but Cambio and Kaitlin Sullivan had their shots saved by La Salle goalie Emma Prestage.
Freshman Ellie Bishop kept the Skippers alive with a successful try in the fifth round, but La Salle still had the inside track.
That’s where Bourgeois came in.
La Salle’s Addie Birkett stepped to the line with a chance to clinch the championship. Bourgeois dove to her left and made the save, sending the shootout into a sudden death match game.
When North Kingstown’s next attempt sailed wide, Bourgeois was back in a do-or-die spot. She delivered again, stepping just to her left and popping away a hard, rising shot by Valerie Aramburo.
“Going into PKs, I’ve always kind of had the mindset that the chance for the goalie to save it is one in a million,” Bourgeois said. “So it’s just do whatever you can – predict, try to see their hips, anything. Just a split second can make a big difference.
“I did know those were on the line,” she added, “but honestly, I just had to focus on helping my team out as best as I could and just focus on that ball.”
Bourgeois’ teammates and coaches were amazed but not surprised.
“She’s come up huge all year,” head coach Mark D’Arezzo said. “I feel like I have the best keeper in the state. Day in and day out, she works so hard.”
“Kathryn shows up every game,” Mascena said. “I’ve been playing with her since I was like 8 years old. She does not get afraid. She’s always there for us.”
Both teams converted in the seventh round, Katherine Martone hitting for North and Ava Spillane for La Salle. O’Connor – one of five Skipper freshmen playing in the title game – looked calm beyond her years in putting the Skippers ahead. When Eliza Hellendrung sent her shot over the bar, the North Kingstown celebration was on.
“It’s absolutely insane,” said Toland, who scored the lone goal in the semifinal upset of Pilgrim. “I’m so proud of the girls and all the work they put in. We came out here as underdogs. We didn’t know if we were going to be able to make it here but we put our hearts into it and I love this team so much.”
Ironically, all the hard work did not include much practice on penalty kicks. Playoff shootouts had not been kind to the Skippers in recent years; they lost semifinal games in PK’s in both 2018 and 2019. They tweaked their approach this year.
“Other years when we lost, we took 300 or 400 PK shots in practice,” D’Arezzo said. “I said, ‘You know what? It didn’t help.’ We did it a little bit here and there, but not like we used to.”
Regardless, they approached the tense moments with confidence, just as they did all season. Coming out the other side of their tough stretch built character and belief.
“I think we just knew we wanted it more,” Toland said. “We knew this was our last game all playing together. We knew we had to work for the 80 minutes and just get it done.”
The Skippers are the lowest-seeded team to win the state title since 2000, when a sixth-seeded Pilgrim squad won the crown.
Did they always believe?
“One hundred percent,” Bourgeois said. “Coming into our senior year, we’ve been playing with each other since we were like 5 years old. We knew, if it was going to happen, this was going to be the year.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.