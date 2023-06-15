For the first time in 17 years, Scott Rollins will not be on a South Kingstown High School soccer sideline. The longtime head coach of the boys and then the girls team for the Rebels has decided to step down.
A graduate of URI, Rollins began his South Kingstown coaching career under legendary boys soccer coach Bob Cavanagh. He succeeded Cavanagh and kept the Rebels as a Division I powerhouse. In 2016, Rollins moved to the girls program and found similar success. He led the Rebels to a breakthrough state championship in 2019.
In addition to his sideline duties, Rollins was the president of the Rhode Island Girls Soccer Coaching Association.
Family considerations were a big part of the decision to call it quits. Rollins has two daughters – one in high school and one in middle school – and is looking forward to watching their athletic careers from the stands.
Locals compete at New Englands
South Kingstown’s 4x400 relay team earned a medal at the New England outdoor track championships in Bangor, Maine, this past weekend.
The Rebel squad of Laurel Filiberto, Zoe Matos, Greta Dahl and Sierra Thompson finished in 4 minutes, 5.31 seconds to take sixth place. It was the lone podium trip for South County athletes at the meet.
Boys who competed included Narragansett’s Carson Oakes, who was 14th in the high jump, and North Kingstown’s Keaton Diehl, who took 23rd in the 800.
On the girls side, Thompson was 13th in the 300 hurdles and teammate Emily Derreza was 28th. The Rebels’ 4x800 relay took ninth and Sofia Ciato was 19th in the 1,600. For North Kingstown, Ava Giguere finished ninth in the javelin, Cameron Saleh was 18th in the 100 hurdles and Abigail Nicolopoulos finished 20th in the pole vault.
The New England hammer championships were contested in Providence last Thursday. North Kingstown’s Jack Harmon finished 14th in the boys competition and South Kingstown’s Tremayne Handley was 21st.
RIIL donation program sets record
The Rhode Island Interscholastic League recently wrapped-up its “Peanut Butter Express” drive to benefit the Rhode Island Community Food Bank, collecting 4,247 pounds of the protein-rich food to help fight hunger in the Ocean State. This year’s effort, the ninth annual, was presented by Bank Rhode Island, with Lincoln High School leading the way by collecting 1,630 pounds. A total of 20 schools contributed to the drive.
“We are thrilled to say this year’s collection was our most successful yet, which is the result of our member schools – and partners – embracing the initiative as an opportunity to give back,” said Mike Lunney, Executive Director of the RIIL. “Special shoutout to Lincoln, Toll Gate and Central Falls for organizing impressive collections, and to every student and school who pitched in. Each jar counts and we truly appreciate everyone who joined RIIL in helping our neighbors experiencing hunger.”
RIIL’s 2023 “Peanut Butter Express” drive kicked-off on March 27, opening a month-long window for participating schools to engage in a friendly competition for an important cause. The RIIL has hosted the statewide challenge since 2015 as a way to encourage leadership and citizenship among the league’s more than 30,000 student-athletes. Peanut butter is among the most requested items for the Rhode Island Community Food Bank and its statewide network of emergency food pantries. Each month, more than 63,000 Rhode Islanders turn to the Food Bank and its network for food assistance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.