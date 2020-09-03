Turns out, deep baseball roots can blossom anywhere.
For Kieran Gibson – the great-great grandson of one of Major League Baseball’s first closers – it happened in Belgium, with a little help from summers at Lischio Field.
“When he was 5 years old, he started T-Ball in Belgium and he’s been playing ever since,” said Kieran’s father, Jeff Gibson. “He’s always loved it.”
Gibson’s great-great grandfather was Claude Elliott, a rare relief specialist in the early 1900s.
Born in New York, Gibson moved to Belgium when he was just a year old. As he grew up and his peers gravitated to the country’s more popular sports like soccer and hockey, Gibson pursued America’s pastime. Summer trips to visit family in Michigan and later in Rhode Island – which often included baseball camps – cemented his choice. He has played for the U18 Belgian National Team, and he played the last two summers for North Kingstown’s Slocum Baseball Club in the Rhode Island Connie Mack League.
“My grandfather has always been interested in baseball, and he passed it down to my dad,” Kieran Gibson said. “When I was 5, I started playing T-Ball at international school in Brussels. That’s really how I started liking the sport.”
The family’s baseball pursuits began with Elliott, who pitched for the Cincinnati Reds and the New York Giants in 1904 and 1905. Giants manager John McGraw was a pioneer in using relief pitchers, and Elliott was the primary beneficiary in the 1905 season. Eight of his ten appearances came in relief. When saves became an official statistic in 1969, Elliott was retroactively credited with six saves, a Major League record at the time.
Elliott also played a part in a piece of baseball history that was immortalized in the movie “Field of Dreams.” Elliott was the man who made the last out in the ninth inning with Moonlight Graham on deck, denying Graham a Major League at-bat that never came.
Elliott’s grandson, Ted Gibson, 89, now lives in Wakefield. His son, Jeff, was born in Michigan. Jeff’s wife Veronique is from Belgium and the family moved there in 2003, on Kieran’s first birthday.
The new home wasn’t the most fertile ground for a kid with a baseball fascination but it wasn’t devoid of opportunities either.
“It’s not really well-known,” Gibson said of baseball in Belgium. “Belgium is kind of divided into three regions – Flanders, Wallonia and Brussels Capital. It’s not really big in Brussels and Wallonia. There’s a community in Flanders that really likes baseball and that’s where most of the clubs are. I think we have about 30 clubs.”
Each club fields teams based on age groups. Leagues are broken down into divisions. Gibson plays for the Merchtem Cats, who recently moved up to the top-tier Gold Division.
Last year, Gibson earned a spot on the U18 Belgian National Team, which played in the European Qualifier Championship in Sweden. Gibson made two appearances on the mound for the team, which went 3-2 in tournament play and lost to Israel in the championship round. Gibson will be eligible to be under consideration for the U23 Belgian National team – or the men’s national team – in the future.
Soon after the U18 tournament last year, the family made its annual trip to the states, where Gibson made his debut with Slocum. In addition to Gibson’s grandfather in Wakefield, his aunt and uncle live in North Kingstown. Their doctor is John Slattery, who is an assistant coach with Slocum. Kieran met with Slattery in 2018 and plans were made for Gibson to join the team.
It was a perfect fit.
“The kids called him the Belgian Bullet,” said Slocum manager Arnie Sarazen. “They respected his dedicated approach to every game. He has a maturity that is uncommon for his age. A pleasure to coach.”
This year, Gibson’s season with the Merchtem Cats was postponed until June. They played four games in the rescheduled campaign before the Belgian government called off sports due to growing numbers of COVID-19 cases in the country. The Gibsons still made the trip to Rhode Island and arrived in time for Kieran to join Slocum late in the season. He was the winning pitcher in game two of the playoff semifinals, which secured a trip to the championship. He was in the lineup for both games of the title series, which ended with Slocum as the runner-up.
“Even though he was delayed in coming to the states, we felt his impact right away,” Sarazen said. “We look forward to him coming back next summer. Kieran is quiet, serious, determined. Doesn’t get flustered. Same confident demeanor whether winning or losing, whether ahead in the count or behind. Sneaky fastball, nasty off speed stuff, and a power left-handed bat.”
Gibson said the brand of baseball in Belgium and what he’s seen with Slocum is similar. He enjoys testing himself against players his own age. In Belgium, once a player reaches 16, he joins a division with players who may be much older.
“In the higher divisions, we play against grown men, so that’s pretty different,” Gibson said. “It’s fun to play with people your age, see how you compare with them.”
This year’s stint with Slocum also marked the beginning of a new chapter for Gibson, who will stay with his aunt and uncle for the upcoming academic year. After years in French-speaking schools in Belgium, he is enrolled at The Prout School this year in order to get a year of English-speaking school under his belt before potentially pursuing college in the United States.
He’s also hoping to play baseball for the Crusaders next spring – and to see those baseball roots blossom a bit more.
“I’d like to go as far as I can, take any advice I can, improve as much as I can,” he said.
