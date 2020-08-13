NARRAGANSETT — Ice cold early in the season and red-hot by the end, Narragansett put a scare into No. 2 Chariho in the Rhode Island Connie Mack playoffs but ultimately couldn’t keep its streak going.
Chariho won the first game of a best-of-three quarterfinal series 9-8 in extra innings on Sunday before rallying past Narragansett 6-4 on Monday at Sprague Field to sweep the series.
“It definitely could have gone either way,” Narragansett manager Tayler Beckman said. “Both these teams were really hitting the ball. It came down to who could make the least amount of errors. Our guys went out there and battled.”
The near-misses were a far cry from a regular season meeting with Chariho, when Narragansett lost 16-5, part of an 0-5 start to the summer that included some lopsided scores. It was at that point that a line in the sand was drawn. The team broke through for a win over Warwick PAL and beat first-place Flood Ford in a surge that culminated with four wins in five games to close the regular season.
“We started off 0-5 and I told these guys, ‘You’re way too talented to be playing like that.’ It was a tale of two halves of the season,” Beckman said. “We went out there in the second half and played as well as any team in the league. We hit the ball well, pitchers threw strikes. The guys really played well.”
Seeded seventh for the postseason, Narragansett swept past East Providence to earn a shot at Chariho, which went 8-2 in the regular season, tied with Flood Ford for the league’s best record.
The first game was a back-and-forth matchup. Chariho nursed a three-run lead into the final inning, but Narragansett rallied to tie it and force extras. John Pellegrino hit a walk-off single in the next inning to give Chariho the win.
“The guys played with a lot of heart,” Beckman said.
In game two, Chariho scored a run in the top of the first inning but Narragansett scored three in the home half on RBI singles by Colin Masseur and Tyler Poirier and a sacrifice fly by Tyler McNamara. That lead held into the middle innings as Narragansett starter Zack Bianco kept Chariho scoreless for the next two innings.
A fourth-inning rally turned the game around for Chariho as three hits, two errors, a walk and a hit batter yielded four runs. Another run in the fifth made it 6-3.
“We could have made a few more plays to help out our pitcher,” Beckman said. “Zack battled. He threw strikes and on short rest, too.”
Sam Laurie scored in the fifth on a walk, a stolen base, a wild pitch and an RBI groundout by Masseur, but Narragansett’s comeback push ended there. Two runners reached in the sixth but were stranded.
Chariho advances to face Slocum in the semifinals.
For the Narragansett players, even with an earlier ending than they hoped, the summer was a welcome opportunity.
“These guys obviously didn’t get the high school season, so I think it was good for them to come out here and get some baseball, even in different circumstances,” Beckman said.
