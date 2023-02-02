SOUTH KINGSTOWN — The Narragansett/Chariho co-op hockey team followed up a disappointing loss with perhaps its best victory of the season, blasting Division II-B leader Lincoln 7-2 on Saturday night at Boss Arena.
“Tonight was a game where we went in and said, ‘OK, let’s see if we can respond,’” Nariho coach Ryan Meade said. “And we did.”
The Gulls had won four in a row when they stumbled against Rogers/Middletown/Tiverton on Friday night. Less than 24 hours later, they were back with a vengeance. Energy and intensity were the big differences.
“Just coming out with the energy and the effort was the biggest thing,” senior captain J.D. Abbott said. “Being intense right off the bat. I think it just set the tone.”
Nariho is now 8-3, tied with Lincoln for the second-best record in D-II. Portsmouth leads the league at 9-0-1. The weekend slate highlighted the rules of engagement in D-II this season: against most of the teams in the league, you must play your best to win.
“If you have an off night, teams are going to be ready to jump on you,” Meade said. “I think Friday was a good eye-opener for that. We’re one of the teams to beat at this point. We have to make sure we’re ready to go every night. If we can do that and play at that level, we can be in the mix.”
The turnaround began quickly in Saturday’s game as the Gulls sprinted off the line to a 4-0 lead in the first 11 minutes of the opening period. Lincoln got on the board late in the first and Nariho had an answer in the second period. Two goals in the third period secured the victory for the Gulls.
“We definitely worked harder, passed more, played our positions better,” sophomore Mason Kosiorek said.
Kosiorek finished with a hat trick. The rest of the scoring was spread around, with Evan Harley, Sean Lyons, Preston Abbott and Joshua Ewing-Chow tallying one goal each. Jacob Correira had two assists. J.D. Abbott, Connor Gilmore and Ethan Travis each had one assist.
“Our biggest message was that last night was kind of a non-effort night,” Meade said. “We didn’t have our best intensity, our best effort. Tonight was the exact opposite and that was all we wanted to see.”
That the improved performance came against another top contender made it even better.
“They’re a big team,” Abbott said. “To come up with that much of a goal differential is huge.”
Next for the Gulls are games against Mt. Hope and Coventry, two teams that are toward the bottom of the standings. Then comes a big finish, with games against Ponaganset, Portsmouth and South Kingstown.
“Not looking past anybody,” Meade said. “It’s a tough three-game stretch at the end of the season. We’ve got to be ready to go.”
