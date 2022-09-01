Players from the Southern Rhode Island Sirens U16 hockey team got a unique opportunity this summer with a trip to Scandinavia to play hockey against some top talent in Sweden and Finland. The trip originally planned by head coach Conn Kelly was complicated by the situation abroad with the war in Ukraine, but the Sirens put together a group of seven players and pulled in another 10 from around the country to play in Finland’s Lions Cup Tournament. The team toured through Sweden, Estonia and Finland and swam in the Baltic Sea. On the ice, the Sirens beat Sweden in their first game before falling to Finland. They played in the Bronze Medal game, where they fell to Canada. The stateside season begins soon for the Sirens. Pictured in front of the Branting Monument in Stockholm, Sweden, are Sirens players Julia LaForge, Georgia Feld, Maeve Kelly, Olivia Crawford, Mia Moffitt, Aubrey Gatti, Leah Williams. Also pictured are the Sirens players and others on the ice at the Lions Cup Tournament in Finland.
This weekend marks the unofficial ends of summer as Labor Day offers one last chance to celebrate the season before students return to school next week and the temperatures begin to dip in September. One good thing about the change in seasons, however, is the return of football. And when it comes to football in New England, there's no team more popular than the Patriots. The Patriots enters 2022 fresh off of a surprisingly strong 10-7 season that featured a return to the playoffs but a much more competitive division than in years past. How successful do you think the New England Patriots will be this season? Let us know in this week's poll question below.
