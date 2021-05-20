SOUTH KINGSTOWN – It may be too early to name a favorite in Division I boys volleyball, but a familiar name is preparing to enter a bid.
North Kingstown improved to 3-0 with a win over fellow unbeaten South Kingstown on Tuesday, winning 3-1 in a road tilt. After a resurgent 14-4 season in 2019, the Skippers are keeping the bar high and riding the same kind of waves of talent and experience that have powered the North Kingstown girls team to four consecutive state championships.
“We’ve been playing really well,” junior Mason Andrade said. “We’ve got a lot of team chemistry. It’s just really helpful to know we have each other’s backs.”
The Skippers own wins over Mount St. Charles, La Salle and now South Kingstown. The Rebels became the first team to take a set from North but couldn’t get over the hump in suffering their first loss of the season. They had opened with wins over Central, La Salle and Chariho.
The Rebels are aiming to be a contender alongside the Skippers, as was the case in the girls volleyball season. North beat South for the state title.
While the Rebels have some firepower, North Kingstown’s steady play – not to mention its own offensive prowess – defined the game. The Skippers didn’t make many errors en route to the 25-13, 25-20, 23-25, 25-18 win.
After South Kingstown stayed alive with the third-set win, the Skippers promptly jumped to a 9-2 lead in the fourth set and never looked back.
“We were just able to come back, push hard and keep the energy up,” Andrade said.
Senior Sebastian Yates led the Skippers with 17 kills, while Andrade tallied 13. Noah Casey added eight kills and Ethan Smith chipped in with six. Setter Noah Trask racked up 39 assists. Libero Sean Cheney finished with 19 digs.
The Skippers often flashed their balanced attack, which comes at opponents from every angle.
“It’s really awesome,” Andrade said. “We can spread the ball around and no one is really too far away from anyone else.”
Many of the Skippers honed their games in spite of last year’s cancellation, working out, playing pickup games and playing club volleyball.
“We’ve had a lot of opportunities to play pickup and club,” Andrade said. “We’ve known each other for years. It’s been great to be back out here again.”
They’re hoping to keep the good start going, right into the postseason.
“We’re really hoping to win the state championship and we think we can do it,” Andrade said. “But we just have to go game by game. Can’t let down in any set.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.