NORTH KINGSTOWN — Hopes for a bounce back faded into a second straight loss for the North Kingstown High School girls basketball team.
After taking their first defeat of the season last week against La Salle, the Skippers fell behind Wheeler on Monday night and struggled to work their way back into the game, losing 54-46.
“Bad night all around,” North Kingstown coach Bob Simeone said. “Every time we would get it down to six or eight, we would turn it over three or four times in a row.”
Jillian Rogers scored a game-high 28 points, but it wasn’t enough. The Skippers struggled to dictate tempo and gave away too many turnovers, particularly at inopportune times. They trailed by as many as 14 in the fourth quarter and cut the lead in half before running out of steam.
The Skippers now sit at 1-2 in league play and 3-2 overall. They were off to a 3-0 start when they fell short against La Salle. The game was tied in the fourth quarter, but the Rams pulled away for a 44-39 win.
“We didn’t hit shots,” Simeone said of the game against the Rams. “We were leading for a lot of the game. We were missing jumpers, three-balls, even some layups. We outshot them three-to-one. We should have won. It was 32-32 with three minutes to go.”
North Kingstown is aiming to be a contender in Division I, but the league is shaping up to be a grind this season, with more depth than last year. Barrington and Scituate appear to have joined teams like North Kingstown, South Kingstown, La Salle and St. Raphael in the top tier. After Monday’s showing, Wheeler may be doing the same.
The Warriors began to take control in the second quarter, heading to halftime on an 8-2 run for a 25-17 lead. Looking to turn things around in the second half, the Skippers got four early points from Rogers, but Wheeler answered with six straight points that bumped the lead to 12. Rogers got it back to 10 in the final minute of the third quarter before a bad outlet pass set up a three-point play for Wheeler’s Mia Mancini that made it a 13-point lead.
“They came to play offensively, they were pushing the tempo, and I think they ran us off the floor tonight, to be honest,” Simeone said. “We usually run teams off the floor. We were trying to push the tempo and get it going, but it seemed like every time we got down there, we threw the ball away.”
The lead remained relatively comfortable for the Warriors until Rogers, Jordan Moreau and Caroline Peters delivered a 7-0 run for the Skippers, which made it 49-42. That was as close as the Skippers would get, as they missed five of their last seven shots.
“Those guards are good,” Simeone said of Wheeler’s Mancini and Kate Keenan. “We went into a triangle and two and kind of slowed them down. But we just couldn’t score.”
Jordan Moreau scored eight points to go with the big night for Rogers. Keenan had 17 and Mancini scored 15 to lead Wheeler.
The game marked the beginning of a challenging week for the Skippers, who face Barrington on Thursday and St. Raphael on Saturday.
“We’ve got Barrington coming up and they just knocked off La Salle. Then we have St. Ray’s Saturday, EG Sunday,” Simeone said. “It’s a tough week.”
