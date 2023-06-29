SOUTH KINGSTOWN — It’s a long climb back to last year’s heights, but the South Kingstown Little League senior division all-stars have taken the right steps so far.
A year after winning the program’s first state championship and making a deep run at the regional tournament, the South Kingstown squad has a good nucleus back in the fold and opened District 3 tournament play with two straight wins this past weekend.
South beat Exeter-West Greenwich 11-1 on Saturday and topped East Greenwich 12-3 on Sunday at Old Mountain Field. With only three teams in the district bracket, the victories put South Kingstown into the championship round, where it needs just one more win to claim the district championship and a berth in the state tournament.
“The memories that we made up there – they still talk about it,” manager Frank Gallucci said. “And the parents do, too. I asked them this year to set their own goals, and their goal is to try to get back there. That’s our hope. We’ll see what happens.”
Some key pieces are missing from last year with a few players aging out or opting not to return, but seven others are back in the fold and eager for another fun summer. The team also added some players from the junior division level.
“They’re a solid group,” Gallucci said. “We have seven from last year because we had so many younger guys on that team. And the rest are 15-year-olds moving up. They’re a good group of kids. We’ve got them from a few different schools – SK, Prout, Hendricken, Narragansett. It’s a good mix. And they come together well.”
The district tournament hasn’t provided much of a challenge for this group in the junior and senior levels. They won the 2021 junior division crown before capturing last year’s title as they moved up to the senior ranks.
Through two games this season, South appears to have a leg up again. EWG took a 1-0 lead in Saturday’s game but South Kingstown roared back from there. Tim Menard and Keller Prendergast combined to shut EWG down after its early run.
“They jumped on us,” Gallucci said. “And then we woke up.”
On Sunday, Brayden Rosen pitched five innings of no-hit ball before giving way to Quinn Matos. East Greenwich scratched three runs across, but Matos was working with a big lead and stopped any comeback efforts there.
The bats were hot from the beginning as South Kingstown scored five runs in the top of the first inning. Nick Vellone led off with a walk and Matos legged out an infield single. After a walk to Rosen, Gian Lepore smacked a two-run single. Eli Wood then did the same, making it 4-0. An RBI single by Tim Menard bumped it to 5-0.
Rosen retired the first nine batters he faced. One came on a line drive to right field, that would have been a single but Dante Lepore charged and fired to first to get the batter before he reached.
“Brayden was on a pitch count today, but he was very efficient so that really helped,” Gallucci said.
South Kingstown’s lead grew to 7-0 in the third inning when Sam McLeod singled and Dante Lepore doubled him home. Vellone’s RBI single plated another run. In the fifth, Menard doubled and later came around on a wild pitch.
After East Greenwich made it 8-3 in the sixth, South Kingstown answered with four runs in the seventh inning. Dante Lepore, Luca Gobis and Vellone logged three straight singles. Gian Lepore added an RBI single.
Matos struck out two in the bottom of the seventh to close out the win.
East Greenwich and EWG were slated to match up for a spot in the championship round opposite South Kingstown. The title game is set for Thursday.
“We’ve got plenty of arms. Some good depth with that,” Gallucci said. “We have a few vacations, but once we get everybody back together, I think we’ll be in good shape.”
