EAST PROVIDENCE — Another hit here or there could have made all the difference for the South Kingstown Little League 12-year-old all-stars in Sunday’s state championship game against Smithfield at Linberg Field.
Instead, a 2-1 loss in extra innings left a heartbroken group from South to wonder what might have been in the wake of their second straight appearance in the state finals.
“I’m just so proud of the guys for how much they were able to compete through the whole tournament,” head coach Josh Rosen said after both teams gathered on the field for a postgame awards ceremony. “They worked so hard to get to this point and be in this game.”
It was a tremendous summer for the group, which built on last year’s 11-year-old runner-up finish and hit the gas pedal for a dominant ride. The team went undefeated in district play and won its first two games at states.
Smithfield came out of the losers bracket and handed South Kingstown its first loss of the summer on Friday by a 5-4 margin, setting up the winner-take-all game on Sunday.
The rematch, dominated largely by pitching and defense, ended in the bottom of the seventh inning when Mason Dionne snapped a 1-1 tie with an RBI single to right off of South Kingstown reliever Jayden Martin, scoring Connor Curtis and giving Smithfield its first state title in 57 years.
Martin, who relieved Mason O’Hagan with two outs in the sixth inning after the SK starter had reached the pitch limit, began the seventh by getting catcher Connor Queenan to ground out to short. Curtis, who was 0-for-2 on the day with a pair of strikeouts, then drew a walk on four straight pitches to put the winning run on base. A fly ball to deep center field off the bat of Brayden Castellone was successfully tracked down by Johnny D’Agostino, but an ensuing throwing error enabled Curtis to move up to second. After an intentional walk was issued to shortstop Brady McShane, Dionne ripped a pitch to right field, which easily scored Curtis from second for the game’s winning run.
Though the loss was a painful way for their season to come to a close, Rosen, whose son Cole played on the team, did not want any of his players to hang their heads.
“I couldn’t be happier that we were in this position again and that the boys got to experience this with each other,” he said. “This was their second time in the state championship, back-to-back years.”
The night began promisingly for SK, which took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first on a D’Agostino sacrifice fly, but the team was unable to produce any further offense against Brayden Castellone who wound up striking out nine batters over 5.2 innings before giving way to Dionne.
“We’re playing against the highest level of competition at this stage,” said Rosen of the tough pitching his hitters faced. “Every single at-bat is a grind, every inning is a grind. We certainly had chances and opportunities, we just couldn’t get that extra run.”
O’Hagan did everything he could on the mound for SK, allowing one run on three hits and three strikeouts.
“Just another gritty performance by Mason,” said Rosen of his starter who continued a trend of quality performances by the SK pitching staff. “All of our pitchers have taken the ball the entire tournament, from district to states and battled for their team and trusted the guys behind them.”
O’Hagan was able to maintain SK’s lead until the bottom of the fifth when he surrendered his lone run of the night.
McShane jump-started the home team’s rally with a double to center field before moving up to third on a single by Dionne. A fielder’s choice on a ground ball hit by Gavin Gibree brought McShane home with the game’s tying run, but SK avoided further damage in the frame, thanks in part to Dionne getting himself thrown out in a rundown between third and home after breaking for the plate on a passed ball.
SK’s best chance to regain the lead came after they managed to drive Castellone from the mound with two outs in the sixth and LaBranche standing at first following a throwing error at short by McShane. A single to right by Dax Bernier put runners on the corners for SK, but the rally ended there after Dionne retired Nick DiGioia on a ground ball to second.
Smithfield ended up winning four straight games in the tournament after dropping its opener.
The first game in the title round began Thursday but was suspended by rain. Smithfield built a 2-0 lead before South Kingstown made it 2-1 in the third inning on an RBI fielder’s choice by Cash Gurnon, scoring LaBranche. A two-run home run by Curtis gave Smithfield more breathing room.
Curtis was dominant on the mound for Smithfield, striking out 11, but was forced from the game in the fifth inning due to pitch count rules. South Kingstown rallied in the sixth on singles by Eli Totten, Stephen Gazzero and Martin. The tying run was on second when Castellone — pitching in relief — ended the inning with a ground ball.
The state title is Smithfield’s first since 1957. South Kingstown’s last championship at the 12s level was in 1960.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.