SOUTH KINGSTOWN — Prout had to wait longer than any team in Division II to open its season. When it finally happened on Saturday, the Crusaders scored four runs in their first at-bats but went downhill from there. St. Raphael rallied from the early deficit and completed the comeback with three runs in the seventh inning for an 8-6 victory.
“We put four runs up in the first inning but we took our foot off the gas,” Prout coach Ty Cosgrove said. “You could see it happening. We’ve got to change the mindset from here. Hopefully, that’s the worst game we play all year and we get it out of the way early.”
The Crusaders had been ready to open the season around the same time as the rest of the league with a road trip to Tiverton. But unplayable field conditions postponed that game, leaving the Crusaders to watch and wait ahead of Saturday’s matchup.
“I don’t know if that helped us in any way. You get geared up, you start playing scrimmages, you’re ready and then you have to pump the brakes,” Cosgrove said. “This looked a lot like our first scrimmage and then we were better in our second scrimmage. Hopefully, this goes the same way.”
The first inning of Saturday’s game made it seem like it was all worth the wait. Derek Gesmondi led off the game with a triple. Noah McParlin followed with an RBI double and Matt Chofay singled. Two errors allowed three more runs to score. Chofay added an RBI double in the second inning for the 5-0 lead.
St. Raphael was held off the board through two innings, but Prout ended up much deeper into its pitching staff than expected due to a pair of early exits from the mound. The Saints broke through with three runs in the third inning and two in the fifth that tied the game.
Prout regained the lead in the bottom of the fifth when Chofay reached on an error, stole second and scored when a ground ball by Eli Wood led to a throwing error.
Relief pitcher Kaden Osenkowski worked a scoreless sixth, keeping Prout in position for the win, but he ran into trouble in the seventh. A leadoff walk, two stolen bases and an error allowed the tying run to score. The Saints added two more runs to make it 8-6.
Chofay started a final push in the bottom of the seventh with a one-out single. Ryan Barrett walked with two outs, and both runners moved up on a wild pitch. Wood then stung a line drive to the left side that the third baseman snagged out of the air for the final out. Had it gotten through, it might have tied the game.
The rally was a good sign. And the Crusaders are confident they’ll be able to score runs this season. It’s everything else that needs to be cleaned up.
“We’re going to hit this year. We’ll hit, we’ll run. But if we play like that, we’re going to have to out-slug people,” Cosgrove said. “Too many errors, too many passed balls. We were just sloppy. Only way to go now is up.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.