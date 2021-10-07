The Narragansett football team won a big game last Friday and now gets a bigger one.
Continuing to excel in their move back to Division III after their D-IV Super Bowl title, the Mariners traveled north and beat last year’s D-III runner-up Johnston. It was an emphatic performance, with the Mariners turning an eight-point halftime lead into a 43-18 win.
The win puts Narragansett at 3-0 in league play and sets up a battle of unbeatens Friday night when Pilgrim comes to town. The Patriots are 3-0 overall and 2-0 in league action, having beaten Tolman, Middletown and the North Smithfield/Mount St. Charles co-op team.
It’s a similar scenario to what played out in 2019, when Pilgrim and Narragansett met later in the season as unbeaten teams. Pilgrim won that matchup to stay perfect, then beat Narragansett again in the playoffs on its way to the Super Bowl title.
Realignment for the spring 2020 season sent Pilgrim up to Division II, while sending the Mariners to D-IV. Another round of realignment brought them back together in D-III, where early returns indicate they may be the top two teams.
Narragansett will have some momentum after its win over Johnston. The Mariners had been looking for improvement after wins over Central Falls and Chariho, and found it with their best offensive performance of the season.
Sidelined for two weeks, quarterback Phil Theroux returned and threw two touchdown passes, both to Tyler Poirier. Reider Fry and Mekhi Wilson ran for a pair of touchdowns each.
Friday’s game against Pilgrim is set for 6 p.m. at Jim Zepp Field.
Skippers win again ahead of rematch
The North Kingstown girls volleyball team is leading Division I-South and stayed in control with a win over D-I-North leader Cranston West on Tuesday.
The Falcons came in at 6-2 but were no match for the Skipper juggernaut. North won 25-23, 25-15 and 25-19 for its sixth sweep in nine matches this season.
Another big game awaits next Tuesday as the Skippers meet Prout for the second time this season. The Crusaders gave the Skippers their toughest challenge to date, taking a 2-0 lead in the season opener before dropping the next three sets.
After also losing to South Kingstown, Prout has won six straight matches over the last two weeks.
Next Tuesday’s match is at North Kingstown, beginning at 6:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.