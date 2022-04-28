NARRAGANSETT — The Burrillville team that visited the pier on Monday is much different than the one that beat Narragansett in the 2021 playoffs on its way to the Division III boys lacrosse title.
The Mariners proved they’re in a different place, too.
Continuing to emerge as a contender after a .500 season last year, the Mariners rolled past a rebuilding Broncos squad for a 17-2 victory. They’re now 4-1 on the year, with their only loss coming against unbeaten Pilgrim.
“We got knocked out in the playoffs by them last season, so we came out and said, ‘We don’t want that to happen again,’” junior Dante Ianelli said. “We came out and showed it early. We started early and we kept going.”
The playoff loss last year marked the end of a 4-4 campaign for the Mariners, who rode through the abbreviated spring season with only a handful of returning players. The group is much more experienced this year, and it’s showing. Narragansett owns victories over Cranston West, Toll Gate, Rogers and now Burrillville. Their 4-1 record is good for second place in Division III, behind 6-0 Pilgrim. In their wins, they’ve outscored the opposition 57-17.
“We were a young team last year,” Ianelli said. “Coming into this year, we had a lot of the same guys. Our defense is solid. We’re just working to put our offense together. Everyone is athletic. Not many people are strictly lacrosse players, but once we get everybody up to speed, we’ll be good.”
The Mariners dominated from the beginning in Monday’s game, racing to a 9-0 lead in the first quarter. They set the cruise control from there and stayed firmly in control in coasting to the finish line.
“It’s obvioulsy nice to win like that,” head coach Mark Chafee said. “We still have a lot of work to do, but it’s good.”
Ianelli and Colin Patrick led the Mariners with four goals each. Braden Massey added three goals and two assists, and George Fogarty had one goal with two assists. Zach Maciel, Pieter Mushen, Colin Flynn, William Perotti and Jackson Fogarty each scored one goal. Burrillville didn’t put a lot of pressure on, but goalie Shane McNally and the Mariner defense held strong.
“We’ve got some good midis who can create and we have some attackmen who can finish,” Chafee said. “Our defense is strong.”
The win was the second straight for Narragansett since a 9-4 loss to Pilgrim on April 13. The Mariners will face the Patriots again on May 12.
“Against Pilgrim, they ran a defense that we haven’t seen very often,” Ianelli said. “We’ve been working on that, trying to get everyone’s IQ up so they know when and where to pass the ball, and when and where to shoot.”
“They’re the team to beat,” Chafee said. “They have four or five guys who are really good, and the rest of them are playing as a pretty good unit. It’s hard because we’ve had some lopsided games, so it’s a challenge to step up the level. We’ve got to get better in these types of games, so that we can ramp up.”
The Mariners were set to visit Lincoln on Friday. They’ll host Ponaganset on Friday.
