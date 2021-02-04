SOUTH KINGSTOWN — With a veteran lineup, away from the grind of Division II, the Prout boys basketball team believes things will be different this season.
The contrast was front and center on Friday night.
The Crusaders led by as many as 17 points in a D-III matchup with Moses Brown. The lead eventually dipped all the way down to one point, but the Crusaders held on for a 55-54 lead.
“That’s probably a game we lose the last few years,” head coach Dean Felicetti said. “Historically, if we’re up a lot or down a lot, we kind of play with a frantic pace. Playing with a lead has been a little challenging. They have to just stay calm and focused. It’s just being safe with the basketball. It was a little nerve-wracking but we didn’t put our heads down. We just played. And again, in years past, I think we might have put our heads down a little bit.”
Prout was always a tough out since moving up from D-III to D-II in 2012, but sustaining success was difficult. After an 8-10 campaign in 2017, the Crusaders won only three league games the last two seasons. RIIL realignment shuffled D-II significantly, with several powerhouses moving up and Prout among a handful of teams moving down.
The switch coincides with Prout having a team that would have been looking for a breakthrough regardless of division. A six-player senior class has been through the challenges of the past few years and is better for the experience. They’re now relishing the chance to get back on the court and were saluted in an early-season senior night ceremony before Friday’s game.
“They’re a great group,” Felicetti said. “We talked about it with them and said, ‘It’s not ideal, but versus the alternative, it’s a great night.’ With all the live streaming video, families still get to see them. Their biggest complaint is that there’s no big dinner tonight.”
“Even though it wasn’t the last home game of the year, didn’t feel like a normal senior night, it was really good,” senior guard John Estes said. “It was good to get it in and good to get the win.”
Estes hit two 3-pointers as Prout took control in the first quarter, building an 18-9 lead through the first eight minutes. They led 33-25 at halftime.
A 10-0 run early in the secon half gave Prout a 45-28 lead. John Mainella started the burst with a 3-pointer. Maxwell Fiore added five points and Mike Bogosian converted on a layup.
Moses Brown answered with a matching 10-0 run. Prout remained in front but it wasn’t a comfortable stretch run. Moses Brown cut the lead to four with 1:23 left, then got a 3-pointer by Andrew Perry with 10 seconds left to make it a one-point game.
A missed free throw by Prout with five seconds remaining left the door open. Perry had a good look at the game-winner on a 3-point try from the left wing but it bounced off as time expired.
“Just trying to do whatever we could to hold onto the lead,” Estes said. “Thankfully, they missed the shot at the end. I guess we got lucky so we have a lot of stuff to clean up.”
Fiore led the Crusaders with 18 points, Estes added 11 and Mainella had 10. Seniors Bogosian, Will Marshall and Joe Renzulli also chipped in.
Estes has gotten off to a huge start, with 29 and 27 points in Prout’s first two games.
“He’s been playing very well,” Felicetti said. “He was all-division last year. I always tell him I wish we had him all four years. He’s only been here two years and his development over two years has been outstanding. He’s constantly in the gym.”
Prout improved to 2-1, having won its D-III debut over Ponaganset before losing to Exeter-West Greenwich.
“I think we had a really good game against Ponaganset and then we learned a little bit against EWG,” Felicetti said. “We came in, I don’t think prepared well as coaches and players. It was an eye-opener for us.”
