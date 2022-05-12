Narragansett welcomed in track teams from around the state for the annual Mariner Invitational on Tuesday, after rainy weather postponed the event on Saturday. The hosts had a solid day as did their closest neighbors, with South Kingstown and North Kingstown both taking several gold medals.
The Mariners were led by Sarah Tetreault and Kylee Bennett. Tetreault took a silver medal in the long jump and also grabbed third in the 200-meter run. Bennett added a second-place finish in the hammer throw.
South Kingstown topped area teams with three gold medals. Isabelle McDonald won the 400 in 1:01.04. Arsenia Brown captured first place in the 100 hurdles in 16.86 seconds, while also taking fifth in the 300 hurdles and sixth in the triple jump. The 4x800 relay team also took gold, with McDonald, Sofia Caito, Laurel Filiberto and Emma Soffientino doing the honors. Sierra Thompson also starred for the Rebels, taking second in both the 100 and 200 and finishing fifth in the high jump. Filiberto and Emily Derreza chipped in top-six finishes and the 4x400 relay team of McDonald, Filiberto, Greta Dahl and Tayshia Cary took second.
Sadie Souls paced North Kingstown with a gold medal win in the 300 hurdles as she finished first in 47.20. Souls also ran on the first place 4x100 relay team, along with Emma Charpentier, Abby Tober and Fallon Preble.
Tori Chace took silver in the 1,500 for the Skippers, while Brooke Thompson placed second in the high jump and Carly Lafferty took second in the javelin. Also medaling for North were Tober, Charpentier, Ruby Nunnery, Riley McEwen, Madison Peters and Faith Veasley.
Prout got its lone medal from the 4x800 relay team, with Jessica Mastrandrea, Laurel McMahon, Isabelle Powers and Mary McMahon placing sixth.
The track postseason begins in earnest this weekend with the Southern Division championships, which are set for Saturday at Coventry High School.
SK tennis locked in tight D-I race
La Salle has emerged as the favorite in Division I boys tennis, but things are not so clear-cut in the chase pack. South Kingstown has kept in the conversation with some key wins, while also losing some tight matchups.
The Rebels beat Moses Brown 4-3 last week for a crucial victory. It was one of three straight 4-3 decisions for the Rebels, with the others going the way of the opposition. Lincoln and Wheeler both beat the Rebels 4-3.
The latest results have the Rebels sitting at 6-6. La Salle leads the league at 12-0, followed by Barrington. The next four teams, including South, all have six wins.
The Rebels made a move in the playoffs last year and will look for something similar this year. Two matches remain in the regular season.
Prout narrowly misses signature win
The Prout School boys lacrosse team gave first-place Mount St. Charles one of its toughest tests of the season last week in a 7-6 loss. The Mounties remained unbeaten at 8-0.
Prout rebounded with a 14-5 win over Westerly on Tuesday and is now 5-4 on the year.
Rebel girls bounce back
The South Kingstown girls lacrosse team shook off a loss to Prout with two straight wins. The Rebels beat Wheeler 11-8 on Friday and stayed hot for a 14-5 win over Westerly on Monday.
The team is 4-4 on the year.
Mariners take two of three
After breaking through for its first win of the year last week, the Narragansett girls lacrosse team dropped a tight game to Toll Gate before coming through with a 19-7 win over Rogers on Tuesday.
‘Gansett wins big
The Narragansett softball team is playing with confidence and rising up the ranks in Division II.
On the heels of a loss to Prout, the Mariners posted back-to-back mercy rule wins, beating Rogers 13-0 and Tiverton 12-1.
Narragansett has won four of its last five games to improve to 7-4 on the year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.