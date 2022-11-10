North Kingstown further cemented itself as the top public-school football program in the state this season.
Now comes the chance to be more than that.
The third-seeded Skippers will visit No. 2 La Salle on Friday night in Providence with a spot in the state championship Super Bowl on the line. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m.
North played tough against both Catholic school powerhouses in the regular season and is hoping for another good performance. La Salle won an October matchup 22-7.
“I thought we played them tough last time,” North Kingstown coach Fran Dempsey said. “Going back and watching the film, you could pinpoint three plays in the first half and three in the second half that could have made it a whole different ball game. The game plan will be pretty similar.”
The Skippers enter on a high note, having scored their best victory of the year in their season finale. A 19-6 win over Central locked up the No. 3 seed for the playoffs. North has been playing well in all phases of the game, with defense and special teams catching up to the always high-powered offense.
A win Friday would give the Skippers their first berth in the top-tier Super Bowl since 1993, when they lost to Portsmouth.
La Salle and North Kingstown have fit similar profiles over the years, with some of the top offensive weapons in the state. Quarterbacks Eddie Buehler of North Kingstown and Dean Varrecchione have two of the biggest arms in the league. La Salle’s Jamezell Lassiter is a game-breaking running back.
The Skippers will have to block well up front; La Salle’s defense tends to be an attacking unit.
As is often the case in a battle of strength versus strength, other areas of the game can have a more significant impact. Defenses dominated in the first half of the regular-season meeting. The game was scoreless until late in the half, when the Rams got the lead.
“If I had to pick a game where we had a better shot of beating them, it wouldn’t be the first game,” Dempsey said. “It’s hard to beat those teams once. Beating them twice is almost impossible. We’ve had a couple of weeks to get healthy and prepare. Hopefully, we come out and compete well against them again.”
