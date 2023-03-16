SOUTH KINGSTOWN — North Kingstown played its game about as well as it has all season in Saturday’s state tournament semifinal win over Ponaganset.
In the title round, the Skippers got stuck playing Bay View’s game.
The Bengals dictated the pace with defense and limited turnovers, keeping the Skippers from their trademark up-and-down style. North almost made it work anyway, battling back in the final minute to force overtime, but Cece Baptista’s putback with eight seconds left in the extra session sent the Bengals to a 42-40 win and the state championship.
“We just really struggled to score,” North Kingstown head coach Bob Simeone said. “We started the game with energy and then we had a lot of these interruptions with the blood and an injury, another injury. We kept getting out of our flow. We had the chances. We got the shots. Just couldn’t score.”
The loss ended another fantastic season for the program and brought to a close the careers of a senior class that left quite a legacy. With several players who started at the varsity level from day one, the group won more than 50 games in their four years, captured the Division I championship in 2022 and made two trips to the state tournament Final Four.
“Tough ending. I just told them, ‘You guys had a great career. Don’t hang your heads,’” Simeone said. “They’ve been a great group. I can’t be more proud of them. Some teams never get here. I tried to explain to them, ‘Be proud of what you’ve done.’”
The Skippers were feeling good after Saturday’s win, a monkey-off-the-back triumph over Ponaganset. The Chieftains had knocked them out in the same round last year. This time, the Skippers came out fast, playing tight defense, forcing turnovers and running every chance they got. In halfcourt sets – where they have been known to get bogged down – they drove hard to the basket. And they didn’t let Ponaganset standout Ella Pierre-Louis dominate the backboards like she did last year.
Ponaganset made a few pushes in the second half, but the Skippers found an answer each time. Jaelyn Holmes led the Skippers with 17 points. Jillian Rogers added 13 points, as did Moreau, who was sidelined with an injury when the teams met in the regular season this year.
“Got it done,” Simeone said after the win. “We knew we had to play 32 minutes. We weren’t going to turn the ball over, we were going to protect the ball at the end of the game. And we wanted to attack the basket.”
The win set up a championship tilt with Bay View, a playoff upstart. The Bengals went 12-6 in the regular season, but made a run to the D-I semis then got hot in the state bracket. Seeded eighth, they upset top seed Juanita Sanchez in the quarterfinals then beat Rogers in the semis.
North Kingstown beat Bay View by 14 points in the regular season, a perfect lesson for the Bengals in what they couldn’t do against the Skippers. Having noted what Rogers did to the Skippers in a divisional tournament upset, the Bengals saw an obvious game plan in front of them and embraced it. They played a packed-in 2-3 zone that dared the Skippers to shoot from the outside. At the other end, they used a patient style and took care of the ball, while leaning heavily on Baptista and guard Ahtiana Benway for production.
“We were running at the beginning of the game and got out quick,” Simeone said. “They got into that zone and we got stagnant. We weren’t hitting 3s.”
Unlike its divisional tournament loss, the Skippers powered through the slog, leading for much of the first quarter and working their way to a 17-17 halftime tie.
The third quarter offered a brief respite as North finally made its move with a 9-0 run. Moreau scored five points, Rogers had a steal and a layup and Maddi Krug scored inside to make it 28-21. But the Bengals followed with six straight points, making it 28-27 at the end of the quarter.
The Bengals turned their passive zone into a more active one in the fourth quarter, and the Skippers encountered their deepest offensive struggles of the day, going the entire quarter without a field goal. They stayed close thanks to their own tough defense and rallied at the free-throw line. Katherine Martone came up with a steal and made two free throws with 50 seconds left to get North within a point. A steal and two more free throws by Rogers made it 34-33 with 46 seconds remaining.
Benway made three of four free throws across two trips to the line to put the Bengals ahead by two before Moreau went hard up the court and drew a foul with 21 seconds left. She made both free throws to tie the game.
The Skippers forced a turnover on Bay View’s next possession, which gave them a chance to win in regulation. Rogers got a good look in the lane at the buzzer, but the shot fell off.
“We got the shot at the end of regulation that we were looking for,” Simeone said. “It was one inch from going in.”
Bay View took a 40-38 lead in overtime on a bucket by Baptista. Moreau was fouled with 24 seconds left and again made both free throws to tie the score.
On Bay View’s final possession, the Skippers nearly came up with a steal, but the Bengals corralled a loose ball. Benway put up a wild shot on the baseline that touched nothing, but Baptista grabbed it in traffic and quickly put in the shot that proved to be the game-winner.
“That’s where all my points come from is putbacks,” Baptista said. “I just thought, ‘If I throw this up quick, I could get fouled or it’s going in. There’s not that much time on the clock so it’s got to go up.’”
Moreau went to the basket in the final seconds for the Skippers but couldn’t get a leaner to go, and the Bengals celebrated.
“It was a great battle,” Baptista said. “NK is outstanding. I’m proud of my girls every step of the way.”
Benway led all scorers with 18 points and Baptista had 14. Baptista earned Player of the Game honors. Moreau was North’s Player of the Game thanks to 15 points. Rogers and Krug scored eight points each and Carly Lafferty chipped in with five.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.