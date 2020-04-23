“With their first pick in this year’s National Football League Draft,” announces the commissioner, “the New England Patriots select . . .”
It’s clearly a year to think unconventionally, so the team’s braintrust gathers in Foxboro to make their 2020 draft selections. Sensing local talent will be vital in the current landscape and believing athletic prowess will eclipse football experience, the NFL coaching wizard revolutionizes the draft process.
Round One
Thinking quarterback right out of the gate, and with No. 1 pick Joe Burrow off the board, the Patriots immediately consider nearby North Kingstown three-time champion James Osmanski. He throws with precision, he can run, and he fits their system. This one needs serious consideration.
Other possibilities? How about 6-foot-6 power pitcher Henry Hersum of The Prout School? You can almost see his 90-plus mph fastball on the gridiron. How about teammate Tate Copeland? Or, South Kingstown’s Ben Brutti? All “live” arms with sky high ceilings. Concerned he will lose them to big time baseball programs, the decision is made to let them go their own direction.
Like so many expected, the Patriots go quarterback and they select Osmanski. Nice choice. A winner. This position is covered for the next dozen years. Great start to the draft.
Round Two
Moving into the second round by trading multiple lower picks, the team is blessed as this super-athlete falls right into their lap. She is the absolute sure thing. Plug her in anywhere and she will dominate. You could make the argument she would be the first pick in most sports.
Of course, we’re talking the Rebels’ Faith Hutchins, all-state in softball, soccer, and basketball and a member of championship teams in all three. This one is easy. Faith, all the way, every day. An absolute heist in the second round. She might have been a steal as the first overall pick.
Round Three
The focus continues on finding the best available athletes. There is the running back out of Wisconsin. But once again, the wily coach gets creative and searches his own back yard. Well aware of the burners on the three girls’ soccer teams, Narragansett, along with North and South Kingstown, he takes a long, hard look at the outstanding athletes on these units.
Then, there are Rebel baseball studs Jack Wentworth and Zac Zyons, both sure things in their own right. You’ll be seeing these two play at the collegiate level.
Further, he looks toward the Rebels lacrosse team, with Jack McCarty, Max Willette and Curtis Rasmussen, all instant impact players. Or, Anna Lubic, Narragansett’s lacrosse phenom, an absolute scoring machine. All high upside picks.
In an unprecedented move, the team secures the right to select any of the local group. Brilliant. Access to the full array of athletes. A typical Patriots end-around. Clearly, they will need to change drafting rules for next year.
Round Four
Having met their quarterback need along with plugging in elite athletes, the coaching staff thinks defense. And they recall the front line of the North Kingstown three-time state champion girls’ volleyball team. Getting the ball by this group was an exercise in frustration. Watching it come back at you was just demoralizing. And they take a long, hard look at the Rebels girls’ hoopsters. Between these two units, you have an absolutely impenetrable force.
In another unprecedented move, both teams are selected as one unit. Now the rules will definitely need to change for the next year’s draft. But for this year, they select two immovable forces. Outstanding.
Round Five
In the fifth round, the Pats look for clutch athletes. In this role, they need athletes that can be counted on when the pressure is at its highest. They need nerves of steel, willing to do whatever it takes when the pressure is at its highest.
How about Clay Brochu, the Skippers’ sharp shooting guard? Or Narragansett’s Colby Corson, he of Sports Center fame? Maybe clamp-down Skipper hoop defender Geoff Coyne? Or, for that matter, any of the South Kingstown girls’ basketball team?
Or you could look to Skipper Field Hockey star Demsey Campbell. While others were playing the sport, it appeared she had perfected it. The team advises they need more time on this pick. So many great choices.
Round Six
Here, the team looks at trending athletes, those clearly moving from good to great. A good first place to start is both the North Kingstown baseball and boys’ volleyball teams. With Kevin Gormley back at the helm, Skipper baseball is ready to go. A great story. And the volleyball team is undergoing a resurgence. Both need to be considered.
South Kingstown has a slew of top spring units, in baseball, softball, and lacrosse. A great deal to consider here as well.
Prout baseball? Narragansett girls’ lacrosse? And, so many other South County teams to consider.
Round Seven
The team reviews available options and realize it literally has a complete football team that has won three successive championship in the North Kingstown Skippers. Without further debate, they move their current field leader upstairs and hire Joe Gilmartin as head coach. Done. Easy decision. And they could plug so many holes with that talented team.
Every year, in every sport, the draft process leads teams to their next generation of players and leaders. As far-fetched as the above selections might be for professional football, these choices are consistent with the impact each has had on their respective trades. And there are so many more that could have been referenced. We thank all of our young people for their impact on our region. May each of you consider yourselves early draft picks in the most important game of life.
