North Kingstown’s boys and girls cross country teams finished off undefeated seasons and secured Southern Division titles in Saturday’s dual meet at Curtis Corner Middle School.
The boys took the first nine spots for perfect 15-50 scores over South Kingstown and Toll Gate to lock up their third straight division championship. The girls beat Toll Gate 15-50 and won 17-46 over South Kingstown, the team that had edged them out for the title the last two years.
For both the boys and girls, the division title is a primary goal every year.
“It’s something that we don’t take lightly,” boys coach Paul Tetreault said. “As I’ve said to the boys often, ‘When you win a championship, there’s a banner number that goes up in the rafters in the gym. It’s something no one can ever take away from you. Years from now, you’re married and you have children, you bring them to something at the high school and you can point up and say, I was a part of that.’”
And it’s especially worth savoring this season.
“We said it at practice on Monday – we have something to show for all the hard work we did,” girls coach Brian McNeiece said. “It was truly a team-wide effort. Everybody pushed and supported each other through the season. We were able to accomplish something that, looking back in June, we really didn’t think was even possible. We’re extremely thrilled to have something to show for it.”
The Skipper boys were already well on their way to a title when they edged Chariho – often their toughest competition – by three points on Oct. 17. The Chargers took three of the first four spots, but Greg Piturro crashed the party in second place and North Kingstown’s depth did the rest.
“I think Chariho realized, depth-wise, we had a decided edge,” Tetreault said. “But in the sport of cross country, if you can take first, second and third place, you automatically win the dual meet. They sent their top three guys out really hard to try to steal the race that way. That’s something I don’t think we were quite expecting, so the guys had to react on the run, and they did a great job doing that.”
The Chariho matchup was the only close meet of the season for the Skippers, and they were back to their usual dominance against South Kingstown and Toll Gate. Jake Sullivan took first place in 16 minutes, 32 seconds, followed by Joey Confessore, Piturro, Jackson Borge and John Randall. That took care of the scoring, but for good measure, the Skippers also had Jack Toolin, Cameron Ferrell, Brady Carter and Sullivan Sears cross the line before any Rebel or Titan.
Piturro has been the team’s top performer all season. A wrong turn cost him some time on Saturday, but his teammates had no trouble picking up the slack.
“That just shows the strength of our team,” Tetreault said. “We’ve probably got 10 to 12 guys that are fairly interchangeable. Greg is definitely number one, but we’ve got 15 guys I would consider a varsity level runner. There’s not many years I can say that. We’re very deep this year.”
A familiar trio powered the North Kingstown girls. Olivia Joly won in 19:20, Rory Sullivan was second in 19:30 and Molly Sullivan finished third in 19:45. Those three have been the first three finishers in every dual meet.
“They’ve gone the whole season only beating each other,” McNeiece said. “That’s been the story of the four meets. We’ve gone against some really good competition – Madeleine O’Neill from Narragansett, Erin von Housen from Chariho and SK’s great runners. They’ve had some challenges but they’ve been able to stay ahead. They’ve done a great job.”
Isabelle McDonald led the way for South Kingstown, ahead of four more Skippers – Ruby Nunnery in sixth, Sophia DeGenova in seventh, Jillian Blaser in eighth and Tori Chace in ninth.
The performance allowed the Skippers to reclaim the crown.
“Last year and the year before, SK got us,” McNeiece said. “That’s kind of how the rivalry goes with them. You just never know. We never really know how it’s going to go against SK, because they’re always a strong team. We’re obviously really happy with how we did and we expect them to be strong when we meet them in the postseason.”
For the South Kingstown girls, McDonald was followed to the line by Erin Hurley, Isabella Lawless, Olivia Kay and Sofia Caito. The Rebel boys were led by Daniel McGovern, James Reid, Nick Peters, Matthew Burns and Tory Blechman.
Teams will now turn their attention to the postseason, which begins this weekend with freshman and junior varsity state meets. The class meets are set for Nov. 7 with the state meet slated for Nov. 14.
