Cody Granville started the season with a hat trick for the South Kingstown High School hockey team.
He hasn’t slowed down much since then.
The junior leads the state in goals with 15, providing the bulk of the scoring punch that has made the Rebels one of the top teams in Division III.
“He’s unbelievable,” head coach Rick Angeli said.
Granville also had a hat trick in the Rebels’ most recent game on Jan. 17 against West Warwick/EWG, which doubled as a matchup between the league’s top two scorers. Granville out-did WWEWG’s Matt Denison to take over the league lead. His three goals powered a comeback for the Rebels, which led to a 6-4 victory.
“We’re rolling. We have good chemistry on the line, and our other lines have been able to hold up,” Granville said. “It’s just being confident and knowing what we can do. We have a couple of elite hockey players who have been playing their whole life. It’s just up to us to put it in the back of the net.”
As a sophomore last year, Granville chipped in for the Rebels in the abbreviated winter season, but he was surrounded by veterans in a division where the team didn’t always have its footing. South finished 2-5-1 in D-II.
The move to D-III this year coincided with Granville and his most experienced teammates taking center stage for the Rebels. The hat trick on opening night against Ponaganset was a sign of what Granville and the Rebels could do.
“It was a goal I set at the beginning of the season, knowing I wanted to do it,” Granville said of leading the league in goals.
With the top scorer in Division I right now boasting eight goals and D-II’s leader with 10, the top scorers in D-III may be the favorites to top the state scoring charts. Granville’s 15 goals are one better than Denison’s 14. Collin King of Coventry is just behind them with 12.
The race will be tight, but Granville will certainly stay right in the mix. He’s proving to be a very tough matchup for his D-III foes.
“He’s a big strong kid, so when he gets up a full head of steam, there aren’t a whole lot of defensemen who are going to be able to slow him down,” Angeli said. “And he skates pretty well for a big guy. In this division, we’re seeing what he’s capable of. And he’s pretty good at finishing around the net. We have some others who get a lot of opportunities, where if they could finish consistently, we would be hard to stop. But Cody has a knack for finishing.”
He also has a lot of help. Granville has teamed with Colin O’Grady and Eison Nee on the team’s top line and the trio is shouldering a big load. O’Grady has 10 goals and five assists on the year. Nee has racked up 14 assists, which ranks second in the league, plus four goals. Granville has paired eight assists with his 15 goals, putting him second in the league behind Denison in total points.
South Kingstown’s other lines aren’t scoring as much, but Angeli and his coaching staff have resisted the temptation to spread things out.
“I wouldn’t say our scoring has been balanced by any stretch,” Angeli said. “But in this league, I think the other teams are built the same way. It is what it is. I battle all the time with, ‘Should we break it up? Should we balance the lines out?’ But I learned a long time ago that you’re going to win with your best and lose with your best. That’s how we’re going to roll.”
The goals are going to keep coming.
Granville and the Rebels hope the wins do, too.
“I pay attention to it a little bit,” Granville said of the scoring race. “But I’m just trying to put up points and help my team. As long as the team is winning, I’m OK with whoever is scoring.”
