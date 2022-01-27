The Prout girls swim team has had plenty of success over the last decade, but none of it included a win over North Kingstown.
On Friday night, the Crusaders ended that drought with a 56-38 win over the Skippers in a dual meet at the Westerly YMCA. Prout improved to 2-1 on the year.
Three separate 1-2 finishes by Prout swimmers set the course for the victory. Paige Meller and Madison Stearns took first and second in the 100 backstroke, with Meller winning in 1:03.25. Meller also won the 500 freestyle in 5:31.49, with Jane Dator in second. Izzy Giannetto won the 50 freestyle in 26.68 seconds and Laura Gilfert was right behind her in second. Those races accounted for seven points each and gave the Crusaders a leg up.
Prout also won two relays. Stearns, Meller, Izzy Brown and Alexandra Panteleos took the 200 medley relay in 1:59.99. Stearns, Meller, Dator and Caroline Cloxton claimed the 400 freestyle relay in 4:00.53.
Stearns added a win in the 200 IM in addition to her second-place finish in the backstroke. Dator chipped in a second-place finish in the 200 freestyle, Cloxton took third in a pair of events, Panteleos finished second in the 100 fly and third in the 200 IM, Giannetto took second in the 100 breaststroke and Ella Niedelman was second in the 100 free. The team of Giannetto, Cloxton, Niedelman and Panteleos finished second in the 200 free relay.
The Skippers were led by Clare Carroll, Eve Piazza and Angela Pariseault, who all grabbed first-place finishes. They also teamed with Marykate Hanus for a relay win.
In the boys matchup, North Kingstown took first and second in the final event of the day to beat the South County Co-op (Prout and Narragansett) 48-42. Gresh Laing, Zach Proulx, Troy Fielding and Zach Szabo won the last relay. They also took first in the 200 medley relay. Proulx and Laing added individual first-place finishes to the tally.
South County was led by Drew Jalbert, Ben Leal and Christian Pereira.
Rebels win fourth in a row
Don’t look now, but the young South Kingstown girls basketball team is making its move. After an 0-5 start to league play, the Rebels have won four in a row over Bay View, St. Raphael, East Greenwich and Classical.
Sophie Mahar led the latest triumph, a 70-62 win over the Purple on Tuesday night. She drilled seven 3-pointers on her way to 25 points. Finley Carr added 10 points for the Rebels, with Celine Barbera and Abigail McDonald chipping in nine each.
The Rebels are now 4-5 in Division I play and 6-5 overall. The schedule gets tougher again down the stretch, beginning with a Thursday matchup against Barrington.
Skippers finish in lead spot
The North Kingstown girls indoor track team won the Headley Division regular season crown with a perfect 8-0 record. The Skippers boys finished 8-1 for a three-way tie atop the Southern Division.
The postseason begins with division championship meets this week.
Prout wins again
The Prout boys basketball team topped Juanita Sanchez 63-53 on Monday for its fifth win in six games.
Chris Pimentel led a balanced attack with 14 points, Brennan Mellor had 13 and John Abatiello also scored 13.
The Crusaders are 5-3 in league play.
