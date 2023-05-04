NARRAGANSETT — The South Kingstown High School softball team won for the third time in its last four games on Thursday afternoon, scoring three runs in the top of the seventh inning for a 6-3 win over Narragansett.
“It was a good win for us,” South Kingstown coach Steve Chadwick said. “We’ve been playing pretty well. Sarah Jones is pitching really well for us. If we play defense and hit, we’re going to win some games.”
South’s return to Division II after one rough year in D-I got off to a bumpy start with four losses in five outings. But most of the games were close, and the Rebels have settled in since then. They beat Westerly and Chariho, dropped a tight game to a strong Johnston team and then scored the victory over their neighbors in Narragansett.
The Mariners have been playing well, too, with two straight wins entering Thursday’s matchup.
It was tight throughout, with the Mariners scoring two runs in the first inning and one in the second. The Rebels answered with three runs in the fourth inning, and the game remained tied until the seventh.
The rally began with No. 9 hitter Jenna Navoian roping a 2-2 pitch into left field for a single. She then stole second before Jones was hit by a pitch. Navoian and Jones each moved up on a wild pitch and Navoian scored the go-ahead run on another wild pitch.
After a walk to Erika Haigh, Malia Young plated another run with a sacrifice fly. Meghan Boettger made it 6-3 with an RBI groundout.
“We put the bat on the ball, made some things happen,” Chadwick said. “That’s what we have to do.”
Armed with a lead for the first time all day, Jones finished strong in the circle. The senior pitcher struck out the side around a two-out walk in the bottom of the seventh to close out the victory.
Before South’s big finish, Narragansett struck first. Alexa Poirier led off the bottom of the first inning with a triple and scored on a wild pitch. Jessie Boutin singled and also came around to score. In the second inning, the Mariners got a base hit by Brianna Reidy, who then stole second and third and raced in on an error.
Narragansett pitcher Dharma Parks tossed three scoreless frames before South Kingstown made its move in the fourth. Boettger started a parade of four straight hits, with Keely Grady, Abby O’Connor, and Siena Titus all getting in on it. Three of them later touched home, with Titus scoring the tying run on a wild pitch.
Jones kept the Mariner bats quiet over the final five innings. She finished with eight strikeouts and surrendered just one hit after the second inning. The best threat for the Mariners came in the fifth when they got a leadoff single from Brooke Caffrey. But Jones retired the next three hitters in order.
The Rebels improved to 4-5 with the victory. Narragansett dropped to 3-3.
