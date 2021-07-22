NORTH KINGSTOWN — The Slocum Baseball Club’s success last summer was a building block for the North Kingstown High School baseball team’s championship run this past spring.
And now that’s translating into more summer success for Slocum.
With a 5-1 win over Cranston on Tuesday at Lischio Field, Slocum improved to 6-1 as it retains its status as one of the top teams in the Rhode Island Connie Mack League.
“This is just sort of a continuation of the great season that the high school team had,” Slocum manager Arnie Sarazen said. “Most of the players from that team are playing here. This town is stacked with a lot of good young players.”
After a delayed start due to the high school team’s run, the Skippers opened with two straight wins before taking their lone loss against Mt. Hope. They’ve come back with four wins in a row, including one in a rematch of last year’s championship series with Flood Auto.
The roster features many members of North Kingstown’s title team, including starters Josh Lincourt, Wyatt Daft, Justin McCarthy, Robbie Lamond, Will Brew, Evan Beattie and Andrew Ciarniello. Pitchers Braeden Perry and Noah Quarella are also in the fold. The Skippers also had some young talent waiting in the wings and many of those players are gaining experience with Slocum. There are also some reinforcements in returning Slocum players Owen Caldwell of South Kingstown and Kieran Gibson of Prout, both of whom won Rhode Island Baseball Coaches Association top pitcher awards in their respective divisions. Chris Cambio is joining the team from Hendricken.
Work schedules and travel team conflicts have added a layer of challenges – along with the rainy July weather – but Slocum has navigated well. After a rainout Monday, the club had no trouble with Cranston on Tuesday. Ben Napoli pitched three scoreless innings and Brew did the same in relief. Cranston scratched a run across against Gibson in the seventh but he struck out two in the frame and didn’t allow anything else.
Slocum took control with a four-run third inning. Cambio doubled and Hank Martin singled. An RBI single by Napoli plated one run before Daft drove home a run on a groundout. Caldwell made it 4-0 with a two-run single. An insurance run scored in the sixth as Caldwell doubled home Daft, who had walked.
“They’re having fun,” Sarazen said. “That’s the nice thing. It’s a place where they can come play baseball, not get yelled at, not worry about losing or making an error. It’s supposed to be fun summer baseball. That’s what Slocum has always been about, and it translates to success. They’re loose and having fun.”
The game took Slocum just over the halfway mark of the regular season. They were set to face Narragansett on Wednesday. The regular season concludes July 28, with playoffs to follow.
Lions winning big
Slocum isn’t the only area team finding success in the Connie Mack ranks. The Narragansett Lions improved to 6-0-1 – the best record in the league – with a win over Westerly on Monday. They own victories over La Salle, Coventry, Flood Auto, Warwick PAL, East Greenwich and Westerly. Their only blemish was a 4-4 tie with Chariho.
Brendan Flaherty delivered a strong pitching performance against Westerly with four scoreless innings, and Gavin Rodman closed it out. Rodman also starred at the plate, going 3-for-4. Patrick Ruhle added three RBI and Aidan Burdick notched two hits.
