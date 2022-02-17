The Narragansett/Chariho co-op hockey team beat Johnston/North Providence/Tiverton 4-0 on Friday as part of a big week. The Gulls will carry a three-game winning streak into the final weekend of the season, having also beaten West Warwick/EWG and Mt. Hope. The win over JNPT featured a shutout by Ryan Moricas. Jacob Correira scored two goals. Ben Avedisian and J.D. Abbott tallied one each. Avedisian, Sean Lyons, Nicolas Keegan, Mason Kosoriek, Adam Leander, Michael Gazzerro and Sean O’Brien each had an assist.

