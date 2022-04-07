The 2022 edition of the UMass-Boston men’s lacrosse team can count upon a pair of players with ties to South County, as Jack Dobrzynski and Bobby Sprague are once again suiting up for the Beacons as they attempt to defend their Little East crown.
Dobrzynski, who has been the team’s primary faceoff specialist since the 2019 season, is once again strutting his stuff at the dot, winning a team-leading 85 draws to date despite splitting duties with Jason McNeany.
The Prout alum has reached double figures on four occasions this spring, notching a season-high of 17 in a 16-8 doubling of Lasell on March 8 and in UMass-Boston’s most recent outing, a 30-9 pasting of Salem State last Saturday.
In the latter contest against the Vikings, Dobrzynski also chipped in with an assist, setting up Max Ranta with 31 seconds remaining in the third quarter to chalk up the Beacons’ 26th goal of the afternoon.
It was the most recent contribution to the UMass-Boston attack from the fifth-year senior, as he had two previous helpers to go with his lone goal thus far, an unassisted effort early in the third term of the Beacons’ 17-11 setback to MIT last Wednesday.
While Dobrzynski has been in the spotlight thanks to his prowess at the draw, South Kingstown product Bobby Sprague has mainly been in the background, but is making every effort possible to make himself heard.
While he has only played in six of the team’s nine games, the former Rebel has made his presence felt at both ends of the field, scooping up six ground balls and causing just as many turnovers while also accruing a pair of assists.
Both of Sprague’s assists came against Salem State, laying off the decisive pass for the third of Zach Mann’s six goals on the day with 3:17 left in the opening quarter before dishing the ball off to Owen Gallagher 71 seconds into the final period.
UMass-Boston’s demolition job of the Vikings served as the perfect elixir for the Beacons after MIT dealt the squad’s first regular season defeat since 2019, snapping a 20-game winning streak in the process.
With their record now at 8-1 on the season, UMass-Boston will be looking to build a new streak, visiting Babson for a non-league tilt on Wednesday evening before resuming conference play three days later with a road trip to Massachusetts Maritime.
Greene making her mark
For many, Myrtle Beach is a destination for fun in the sun, but for South Kingstown alumna Chloe Greene, a recent visit to the Palmetto Riviera proved to be memorable and award-winning.
Representing Charleston Southern at the Shamrock Invitational, the former Rebel set a new program record on March 18 in the javelin, registering a throw of 41.85 meters to eventually garner a fifth-place finish.
It was just one of the four events in which Greene participated over the course of the two-day meet, as she also entered the long jump, 100-meter hurdles and 4x400-meter relay, helping to achieve a fourth-place result in the latter.
Her standard-setting performance caught the attention of the Big South Conference, who named Greene its freshman field athlete of the week, becoming the first Buccaneer to earn the honor in program history.
After taking last weekend off, the Charleston Southern track program will be taking part in a pair of meets in North Carolina this upcoming weekend, splitting the squad between competitions hosted by Duke and North Carolina A&T.
