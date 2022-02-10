South County middle school wrestling teams were well represented at the state tournament this past weekend. Davisville Middle School of North Kingstown led the local contingent in sixth place, Curtis Corner finished 10th and Narragansett Pier School was 17th.
Davisville was led by Sam Floody, who won the state title at 70 pounds. Kaz Morosetti took third at 180 pounds and Mason Derezo was fourth at 94 pounds. Tim Swaim placed sixth, Cameron Pacia placed seventh, while Dana Duquette and Caden Hughes both finished eighth in their weight class.
Curtis Corner was led by champion Dante Peno at 165, Sean Cantino in third at 112, Dominic Burke in third at 205. Will Tamboe added a sixth-place finish and Tucker Richmond grabbed a seventh.
For Narragansett Pier, Taran Ulrickson took fourth at 275, Luke Lamson was fifth at 150, and Hadrian Duncan finished fifth at 275.
Monsignor Clarke School of Wakefield was represented by Paul Williams, who finished fourth at 75 pounds. Wickford Middle School had Colin Vasaturo finish fourth at 70 pounds.
Feinstein Middle School of Coventry was the team champion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.