WEST WARWICK — Narragansett’s Alexa Poirier came to bat in the top of the eighth inning of Tuesday’s D-II preliminary round game against West Warwick looking to help her team any way she could.
An RBI triple to left field that plated the eventual game-winning run did just that as Narragansett held on for a 5-4 upset over the Wizards at Amby Smith Field.
“I had a rough start with hitting,” Poirier, a freshman said after going hitless in her first three plate appearances. The fourth time around would be the charm.
After Lindsay Moricas reached base safely on a bunt single, Poirier, a left-handed hitter, drove a Mckenzie Briggs pitch the opposite way into left.
“I was debating on going for another slap (hit), but I felt confident and it looked good, so I decided to rip it,” she said.
Moricas scored easily on the play, while Poirier wound up at third, though she admitted after the game that the prospect of an inside-the-park home run did cross her mind.
“I was thinking about it, but she got that ball in quick,” she said of left fielder Jaymi Duarte who was able to fire the ball back to the infield and limit the damage to just a single run.
The Wizards put the tying run on base in the bottom of the eighth on a two-out single by freshman Adrianna Carsetti, but their rally died there. Starting pitcher Dharma Parks completed an eight-inning performance by striking out Duarte to end the game and send the Mariners onto the next round.
“Dharma, she does her job, she does it right and she gets the job done,” Poirier said of the sophomore Parks who rose to the challenge against West Warwick’s ace and helped keep their 2022 season alive.
“I’m proud of this team. Mackenzie, our third baseman had an amazing game,” said Poirier of her teammate and classmate Mackenzie Gallagher who plated the visiting team’s first run of the game in the top of the second, which tied the score at 1-1.
Grace Blessing and Dylan Bellows put the Mariners out in front with back-to-back doubles in the third before West Warwick answered the following inning on a game-tying single off the bat of Samantha Strain.
The sixth inning saw both teams plate a run. Olivia Lonkart gave the Mariners their second lead of the game on an RBI base hit to right before West Warwick’s Zoe Battersby led off the bottom of the inning with an inside-the-park home run. Three batters later, the Wizards had runners on the corners with only one out, but failed to deliver as Parks got Duarte to strike out and Olivia Zajdek to ground out, ending the rally.
“It hurt to not get that runner in with less than two outs,” West Warwick head coach Brian Palazzo said of the missed opportunity. “That’s kind of what hurt us a little bit this season. We’d get runners in scoring position with less than two outs but couldn’t get that key hit and that played into this game.”
After amassing a 12-6 record over the course of the regular season, Palazzo had been hopeful that his team had a playoff run within them, but knew that they would have their hands full with a Mariner team that was better than their 10-11 record might indicate.
“I knew Narragansett was going to come in here and play us tough,” he said. “Their record’s deceiving and I know what kind of coaching they have. If you looked at their scores, you’d see that when they play the top teams, they were in those games, so I knew it wasn’t going to be easy.”
He credited his ace McKenzie for giving all she had in the final start of her high school career before heading off to Emmanuel College in Boston where she plans to continue playing softball.
“She pitched a great game,” Palazzo said. “It’s unfortunate that they got the bunt hit and then the triple, but give them credit,” he went on to add regarding Narragansett’s timely hitting. ’“They executed when they needed to and we didn’t.”
The Mariners will next get set to face Mt. Hope in the quarterfinals on Thursday. The Huskies won both regular season meetings by scores of 4-0 and 8-1, but Poirier is confident that her club will be ready to go.
“I think we can win that game. I feel pretty confident,” she said.
