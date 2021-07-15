Two weeks from today, Team Israel will open baseball competition in the Tokyo Olympics.
One of their final tune-ups before beginning the medal chase will come against the Ocean State Waves.
The teams will meet on Thursday morning at Dunkin Donuts Park in Hartford, Connecticut, as part of Team Israel’s tune-up tour of nine exhibition games. It’s a unique opportunity for the Waves, who will take the field at a minor league park against a team that features several former Major Leaguers, including all-star Ian Kinsler.
“It’s going to be a really cool experience for them,” said Waves president and general manager Eric Hirschbein-Bodnar. “Everything we do is about developing, it’s about relationships, it’s about experience. This experience is going to be pretty special for them. They’re all jacked up for it.”
The exhibition tour is happening on the East Coast and features a mix of summer collegiate teams, independent league clubs and the baseball squads representing the New York Fire Department and New York Police Department. The tour began Sunday against New York’s Bravest at Maimonides Park in Brooklyn. It concludes July 20 against New York’s Finest on Long Island.
The Olympic tournament begins for Israel on July 29 against South Korea. The next day, Israel takes on Team USA.
The Waves are one of two NECBL teams on the exhibition slate, along with the Bristol Blues. A connection between Hirschbein-Bodnar and Team Isreal manager Eric Holtz helped make the game happen. Both hail from Long Island, and Holtz’s baseball bat company is a sponsor of the Waves.
“We’re very close and we started talking when they were playing in the European qualifiers,” Hirschbein-Bodnar said. “When we got to talking, he said they were going to be doing tune-ups and wanted to play good competition. Eric is a huge Waves guy and he understands the process that we go through in the summer.”
Baseball returns to the Olympics this year for the first time since 2008. Team Israel will be there for the first time ever, having punched its ticket with a first-place finish in the Africa/Europe Qualifiying Event in 2019.
Israel’s Law of Return allows anyone with Jewish heritage to earn citizenship. For baseball purposes, that means foreign-born players who are Jewish can become eligible for the team. Several big leaguers jumped at the opportunity. Kinsler was a four-time all-star in a 14-year major league career. Danny Valencia is a nine-year MLB veteran. Catcher Ryan Lavarnway played for the Boston Red Sox. The pitching staff includes former big leaguers Jeremy Bleich and Josh Zeid.
Hirschbein-Bodnar, who is Jewish, followed the national team closely in its qualifying run and is thrilled to be part of the journey to the Olympics.
“For myself, raised in a Jewish family, it kind of makes things full circle for me,” Hirschbein-Bodnar said.
Members of the Waves are used to playing with and against players who may become pros. Now they get a shot against the real thing.
“Being able to play toe-to-toe with guys you’ve seen in the majors is great,” Hirschbein-Bodnar said. “Seeing their routines, how they adjust in the box pitch to pitch, getting to talk to them and pick their brain. It’s someone who has been there, who has done it.”
The stage will be an attraction in its own right. Dunkin Donuts Park opened in 2017 as the home of the Double A Hartford Yard Goats.
The Waves will appreciate all of it, as they focus on doing what they always do.
“It’s nine more innings to get better,” Hirschbein-Bodnar said. “I think it’s going to be a really cool day. We’re really excited.”
