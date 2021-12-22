SOUTH KINGSTOWN — Cody Granville is off to a fast start, and so is his South Kingstown hockey team.
The junior has delivered hat tricks in each of the first two games of the season, and the Rebels have won both. They beat Ponaganset in overtime on the opening weekend and topped West Warwick/EWG 5-2 on Saturday at Boss Arena to keep up the strong beginning.
“A lot of effort in practice,” Granville said. “All the boys are coming together. We have a good group and we just get together really well.”
The Rebels have made themselves at home in their move to Division III. They dropped an Injury Fund preseason game to Narragansett/Chariho but have come back strong.
“It was really rough and we knew we had to come back from it,” Granville said. “We really came back and showed what we can do.”
The season-opening win over Ponaganset was dramatic. The Rebels trailed three separate times, but rallied again and again, eventually winning in overtime on Granville’s tally. It was good to get a win – and to tap into the right attitude.
“This is a resilient group,” head coach Rick Angeli said. “Even last week, we were down three times during the game and came back every time. We’re finding some character. We’ve got a long way to go, but they’re beginning to buy into what we’re trying to do.”
Against West Warwick/EWG, the Rebels jumped to a 1-0 lead on their first shot of the night, as Granville made it 1-0 less than four minutes into the game. Eison Nee bumped the lead to 2-0 late in the first period.
WWEWG came back in the second, but the Rebels still managed to leave the frame with a 3-2 lead. Granville scored his second goal of the night to keep the Rebels in front.
Robert Dwyer tallied a key goal in the third, which bumped the one-goal lead up to two with 4:46 left. Granville added an empty-netter in the final minute for the 5-2 margin.
“It geels great but my teammates help me out so much, and I’m just glad we’re winning,” Granville said of his back-to-back hat tricks.
Granville and Nee each added an assist. Ben Paskalides racked up three assists. In net, Sam Wallin made 21 saves.
The Rebels are mixing some experienced players with a youth movement, and it’s working well so far.
“You can see we’re riding certain people. That’s the way we’re built right now,” Angeli said. “We’re not a pretty team. But there were some younger kids tonight who stepped up. We were without Colin O’Grady and we had some guys step up. Sam Wallin is playing great. He’s a guy who hasn’t really played much in his first few years here. That helps us.”
The Rebels were slated to play Johnston/North Providence on Wednesday, but that game has been canceled. They’re set to return to action Dec. 29 against Coventry, another team that moved down from D-II.
