The New England Patriots Alumni Foundation brought its “Football for You” camp to South County on Friday. Despite warm temperatures, a solid crowd of youngsters turned out for the free event at Narragansett High School. The unique 2-hour, non-contact free clinic stresses leadership, teamwork, and commitment. Each participant rotated through six 15-minute stations which all represent a position on the field. The clinic was coached by Patriot Alumni in conjunction with local high school staffs.

