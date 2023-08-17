NARRAGANSETT — Dylan Gearinger had a simple reason for making the trip from Old Forge, Pennsylvania, to Narragansett this past weekend.
“With the competition and the course, I knew this was a good place to run fast,” Gearinger said.
And that’s just what he did.
Gearinger finished in first place at the 16th annual Bobby Doyle Summer Classic on Sunday morning, besting another strong field with a time of 23 minutes, 35 seconds on the 5-mile course. Katie Kellner won the women’s title in a time of 26:32.
One of the largest fields in the history of the event embarked on the Pier course, with more than 800 runners lining up. Top-tier talent led the pack, with local and regional standouts pushing the pace. The men’s field included several Boston Athletic Association standouts and former Blessing of the Fleet champions Ben Drezek, Nick Celico and Brian Doyle. On the women’s side, Kellner was one of several Olympic trials qualifiers in the mix.
Early-morning rain before the race kept the temperature down and set the stage for a fast race. Gearinger’s time was the sixth-best in race history and just nine seconds off the record, which was set last year. Kellner’s time ranked seventh all-time for women.
Drezek went out fast to the lead before drifting back to a pack of three other runners. Gearinger was the next to make his move, and it was decisive. He held on from there, finishing 16 seconds clear of the rest of the lead pack.
For his part, Gearinger was surprised to find success against the loaded field.
“I didn’t think I could win, coming in, based on what the field looked like,” Gearinger said. “The guys took it out fast. I kind of hung back a little bit, connected with the leaders around two, two-and-a-half. Then going up the uphill is where I made my move and I was able to control it from there.”
Joshua Kalapos of Somerville, Massachusetts, finished second in 23:51, Drezek took third in 23:58, Eric Hamer of Jamaica Plain took fourth in 24:08 and Jack Pinho of Norwalk, Connecticut, rounded out the top five in 24:13. Drezek, of Cumberland, was the top Rhode Island finisher.
Kellner has achieved the qualifying mark for the next Olympic trials in the marathon. She’s currently training for the Berlin Marathon and was feeling strong heading into Sunday’s race.
“I’ve been training for the Berlin Marathon,” Kellner said. “I’m in the thick of that and it’s going really well. I knew I was fit and ready to run fast today.”
Kellner ran with a group that included Mackenzie Doyle – daughter of the race’s namesake – and Abbey Wheeler. She broke away while going uphill around mile two and sustained her lead until the finish.
“We were running together for about two miles,” Kellner said. “I knew both of them had pretty good kicks, so I decided to try to pull ahead. I’m more of a strength runner than a speed runner. I was able to run strong to the finish.”
Doyle, who has won two straight Blessing of the Fleet crowns, took second among female finishers in 26:53. Wheeler, from Boston, was third in 27:22. Ewa Zaborowska of Somerville took fourth and Michelle Vaccaro of Cambridge finished fifth.
“First time I’ve done this race,” Kellner said. “I was signed up for it last year but it was the week I was moving apartments. But it’s a good one – great course, I really enjoyed it.”
As always, the race welcomed dozens of high school runners and presented awards to top finishers. Lucy Stowe, an incoming freshman at North Kingstown High School, was the top female finisher among high schoolers. Jay Padula of Smithfield took the top spot among male high school runners.
Race organizers also continued the tradition of handing out scholarships. Over the years, more than $200,000 in scholarships have been doled out. Among the recipients this year were South Kingstown’s Caroline Cummings, a La Salle Academy grad who is heading to Georgetown University in the fall.
