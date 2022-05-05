NARRAGANSETT — Prout has risen to the top of the South County contingent in Division I girls lacrosse.
Already with a win over North Kingstown under their belt, the Crusaders dispatched South Kingstown 17-11 on Friday afternoon at Christofaro Park. It’s the third straight victory for the Crusaders, who are now 4-2 overall in D-I.
“It was surprising, because they only lost to Moses Brown by one, so we were a little intimidated,” sophomore Sylvia Mayo said of the Rebels. “But we knew we were strong. We have a good connection with each other. I think that showed a lot.”
South Kingstown was coming off its own win over North Kingstown earlier in the week, but couldn’t keep up with their other rival’s attack. Prout won a lot of draws and consistently converted its opportunities. The Rebels fell to 2-4 on the year.
The first half set the course for Prout’s victory. The Crusaders were the aggressors in the early going and built a 9-4 lead in the opening 25 minutes. South Kingstown was step-for-step with the Crusaders in the second half, outscored by just a goal, but the early hole was difficult to dig out from. Prout kept the Rebels at arm’s length throughout the second half, never letting a comeback really get started. South scored two straight goals with about four minutes left but that would be its last charge. Saiorse O’Connor delivered the final blow for Prout with a goal in the last minute.
Throughout, the Crusaders weathered a barrage of whistles, with the game called tighter than usual.
“We just stayed positive,” Mayo said. “Everything that happened unfair, we didn’t complain about it. We just worked together to help each other out.”
Four players scored multiple goals for the Crusaders. Mayo led the attack with six goals and three assists. Ellie Edwards added five goals and one assist, and Sarah Mayo had four goals and one assist. O’Connor chipped in two goals. Ella Niedelman tacked on an assist. At the other end, Kennedy George made six saves.
“We had four different girls score, so that was nice to see,” Prout coach Sue Burnett said. “Without Sylvia winning the draws, we would have been in trouble. Sarah really stepped up, too. She’s kind of my utility player.”
Zoe Lockwood provided the bulk of the offense for South Kingstown with eight goals. Avery Martin chipped in two and Ella Martin scored the other tally.
“We knew who we had to guard,” Burnett said. “Obviously, we needed to do a little bit better on Zoe, but we played well. I thought it was a good competitive game.”
Prout will match up with one last South County team on Thursday when it travels to Westerly.
South Kingstown will visit Wheeler on Friday.
The Crusaders are up to fourth place in D-I, behind only Moses Brown, Barrington and Lincoln School.
“I think we’re getting better a lot in each game,” Mayo said. “We’re helping each other up and we’re becoming a smarter team.”
