The North Kingstown girls and the South Kingstown boys won team titles at the outdoor track Southern Division championships on Saturday in Westerly, and that was just the tip of the iceberg in a record-setting, gold-medal day for local standouts.
North Kingstown’s Sadie Souls set three meet records on her way to three individual titles, South Kingstown’s Chloe Greene captured four gold medals, South Kingstown’s Antonio Capalbo and Nate Ambrad won two events each, and Prout’s Helene Cummings set a meet and school record in the 400 meters. In all, area athletes nabbed 22 first-place finishes.
Souls was the star of stars for North Kingstown. The junior claimed first place in the 100, 200 and 300 hurdles, all in meet record times. Her 12.46-second time in the 100 broke a 3-year-old record of 12.98 seconds held by East Greenwich’s Kate Butziger, and also set a new school record. Her 25.72 in the 200 bettered the 26.86 of Westerly’s Sydney Federico in 2018. Souls beat her own mark in the 300 hurdles with a time of 47.18 seconds, .09 better than her 2019 record. Her times in the 100 and 200 are also school records.
Greene did it all for the Rebels, winning gold in the 100-meter hurdles, the long jump and the triple jump, all events where she is well-known. She also added a championship in the javelin. The Charleston Southern bound senior won the hurdles in 15.69 seconds, then hit 17-01.25 feet in the long jump and 34-08.00 in the triple jump for titles. She threw 101-05 for the javelin crown.
Capalbo and Ambrad set the pace for the title-winning performance by the Rebel boys. Capalbo set a new meet record with a 4:05.53 in the 1,500 and also won the 800. Ambrad won both the discus and the javelin.
Cummings followed up a school record achievement in the 200 in the regular season with a breakthrough in the 400. The Holy Cross signee finished in 58.18 seconds, breaking the 2018 record of 1:00.41 set by Westerly’s Federico.
Skippers go big
North Kingstown’s girls championship featured seven gold medals, and 31 place finishes. The Skippers racked up 186.25 points, 77 more than second-place South Kingstown.
In addition to the wins from Souls, Olivia Joly took first place in the 1,500 in 4:44.84 and Madison Britt cleared 8-06 to win the pole vault. Two relays also placed first. Souls, Abby Tober, Fallon Preble and Emma Charpentier won the 4x100 relay in 1:50.89. Jillian Blaser, Tori Chace, Ruby Nunnery and Rory Sullivan won the 4x800 in 9:44.04.
If not for Souls, Tober would have had a record-breaking day of her own. She finished second to Souls in the 100 and the 200 in times that also would have set new records.
Joly paired her win in the 1,500 with a second place in the 800. Madison Peters finished second in the discus and third in the shot put. Faith Veasley had three top-five finishes in the long jump, triple jump and javelin. Brooke Thompson finished as the runner-up in both the triple jump and the high jump. Carly Lafferty finished second in the javelin.
Other place-winners were Blaser, Nunnery, Charpentier, Annaliese Poisson, Gabrielle Poisson, Rory Sullivan, Molly Sullivan, Polina Wright, Mae Browning, Casey Chin and Jaqueline Blair.
On its way to second place, South Kingstown rode the big performances by Greene and 15 other medals. Isabelle McDonald was second in both the 400 and the 1,500; Arsenia Brown took second in the 100 hurdles and third in the 300 hurdles; and Tayshia Cary finished third in both the 100 and 200.
Also medaling for the Rebel girls were Emily Derreza, Laurel Filiberto, Olivia Walsh, Aleda Skiffington, Seana Gamache, Lucille Ambrad, Carly Tomlinson and two relay teams.
Cummings led Prout with the win in the 400, and she also took fourth in the 200. The Crusaders also scored in two relays, taking third in the 4x400 and fourth in the 4x800. They placed eighth overall.
The Narragansett girls were led by Madeleine O’Neill, who took third in the 3,000, and Sarah Tetreault, who placed fourth in the 100 and fifth in the 200. The Mariners finished 10th.
Rebels hold off NK
The race for the boys crown was flipped, with South Kingstown scoring 127 points to beat North Kingstown’s 116.
In addition to the wins by Capalbo and Ambrad, Ryan Hazard won the shot put with a best of 51-01.00, and also took second in the discus and third in the javelin. Amani Rojee won the triple jump at 41-10.00 and also took sixth in the 100. Phoenix Sward took home three medals, finishing second in the triple jump, second in the javelin and fourth in the long jump.
Also medaling for the Rebels were James Reid, Alfino Davis, Jude Laroche, Josh Carter, Gavin Graham and Jeremy Lucht. The 4x800 team took fourth and the 4x400 squad was sixth.
North Kingstown’s runner-up finish included four wins. Jake Sullivan took first in the 400 in 51.53 seconds and Andrew Harmon won the hammer throw at 200-05. The 4x400 team of Sulivan, Greg Piturro, John Schultz, and Cameron Ferrell won in 3:31.69. Piturro and Ferrell teamed with Sullivan Sears and Jack Toolin to win the 4x800 in 8:23.42.
Harmon led a parade of success in the throwing department. Shamus Culhane and Liam McGovern were right behind him in the hammer in second and third place. Max Rome, Ethan Wordell and Adam Bellucci each added two medals in throwing events.
Adam Hall took home three medals, placing third in the 300 hurdles, fourth in the 110 hurdles and fourth in the javelin.
Also placing for the Skippers were Piturro, Rene Poisson, James Borkman, Joey Confessore, Ben Cowan, Brayden Rogers, Luke Laplante and Jacob Gagnon.
Narragansett was eighth with five medals. Chase Flint took fifth in the 800 and sixth in the high jump; Adam Melnick finished fifth in the 1,500; Killian Oberheu took fourth in the discus; and Owen Degnan finished sixth in the hammer throw. The 4x100 relay team placed fifth.
Prout took 10th. Steven Quinn took home two medals, finishing fifth in the both the 100 and the 200, while the 4x100 relay placed sixth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.