WEST WARWICK — After an opening round win over Wheeler, Narragansett was hoping to spring an upset in Thursday’s quarterfinals, but No. 2 West Warwick had too much.
With Mackenzie Briggs turning in a masterful performance inside the circle, West Warwick’s bats took care of the rest, helping lead the Wizards to an 11-1 win in six innings that ended the Mariners’ season.
“With single elimination, anything can happen, so to get out of here with the win is great,” West Warwick coach Brian Palazzo said. “I feel like we did everything well as far as pitching and defense go. It feels good to get out of this round.”
Briggs allowed just one run over six innings of work, striking out 11 batters in the win. She surrendered just four hits on the day, two of which came off the bat of Livy Waranis.
The win was the second of the year for the Wizards over the Mariners with West Warwick taking the regular season matchup by an 8-1 count back on May 13.
On Thursday, the bats got off to a hot start against Mariners starting pitcher Dharma Parks, with a four-run bottom of the first inning providing Briggs with all of the run support she would need.
Parks would wind up throwing the entirety of the game for the visitors, settling down nicely after a rough first inning that saw the defense behind her stumble as well.
“We had a couple of mishaps in the first inning and it’s tough to come back on those,” Narragansett head coach Mark Paliotti said.
Lindsey Morris and Zoe Battersby each tripled in the home half of the first for West Warwick, while Briggs helped her own cause out with a run-scoring double.
Parks would allow just two runs over the next three innings, with the Mariners producing their lone score of the day during that stretch. Dylan Bellows plated Waranis in the top of the fourth on an RBI single to make it a 5-1 game after Waranis had doubled off of Briggs earlier in the frame.
Other than that, there was little offensive production out of the Mariners lineup with the West Warwick starter holding them in check all game.
“She does a good job, she works it around, got a little bit of giddy-up,” Paliotti said of Briggs.
The Wizards opened the game up late, receiving key hits from Tianna-Lee Keovongvichit and Rachel Gosselin as they were able to end the day one inning early via the ten-run mercy rule.
“At the end of the day, they hit the ball better than we did,” Paliotti said, complimenting West Warwick.
“They’re a good team. They’ve got a couple better players than we do, but I have all of these kids coming back next year,” he said, giving reason to feel optimistic about a 2021 season that saw the Mariners finish with a final record of 5-9. Their best stretch of play occurred from May 17-20 when they won three in a row against East Greenwich, Mt. Hope and Tiverton.
Seniors Cora Lawson and Abigail Hagemen are the only players who will not be back next spring.
“I have a good nucleus and I know I have at least three kids who are pretty quality from the middle school, so right there I’m starting off with seventeen kids,” Paliotti said of the outlook for 2022.
