A 99-yard drive in the waning minutes put the URI football team on the doorstep of a significant victory, but a failed two-point conversion kept the Rams from finishing it off.
Down 31-24 on the road at No. 10 William & Mary, the Rams went the length of the field for a score as time expired in the fourth quarter. Kasim Hill hit Caleb Warren for the touchdown.
On the heels of a seven-overtime game the week before, URI opted to try for a two-point conversion and the win instead of kicking the extra point for the tie.
Hill rolled to his left and looked for Gabe Sloat on a shovel pass, but a William & Mary defender was in the backfield. Hill tried to take it himself but was tackled for a loss, denying Rhody’s bid and giving the win to William & Mary.
“I thought that was the appropriate thing to do,” URI head coach Jim Fleming said. “I’ve never done it before. But coming off seven overtimes and figuring that we had them on the run a little bit, we made the call. We just weren’t able to get that last one in. I thought it was the right decision and I’d still do it again.”
The victory would have been a huge one for the Rams. Without it, though, there should still be a path to the FCS playoffs for Rhody. Three games remain in the regular season, beginning with Saturday’s home game against Maine.
Despite the ending, the rally was another sign of what the Rams are made of this season.
“You saw what you’ve seen all year long,” Fleming said. “Guys continue to put themselves in position to win games.”
Hill completed 24 of 45 passes for 283 yards and two touchdowns. Marques DeShields had another huge game with 134 yards rushing on 18 carries Ed Lee caught six passes for 86 yards.
William & Mary committed four turnovers, but the Rams were unable to take full advantage.
The Tribe’s touchdown with 8:51 in the fourth quarter, which made it 31-21, proved to be the game-winner.
URI got a field goal and a defensive stop before its late touchdown.
The Rams will take a 5-3 record into Saturday’s matchup with the Black Bears.
“I think we’ll be resilient,” Fleming said. “We’ve got to get back up and go beat Maine.”
