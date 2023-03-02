NORTH KINGSTOWN – The North Kingstown girls basketball team made sure there was no upset this time.
On the heels of their stunning first-round exit in the Division I bracket, the Skippers dominated from start to finish in their state tournament opener, scoring the first nine points of the game and never letting up in a 58-29 victory over Smithfield on Wednesday night.
“A lot happier tonight,” head coach Bob Simeone said. “Much better energy, much better performance.”
The win puts the Skippers into an Elite Eight matchup with Portsmouth, which is set for Saturday at 4 p.m., at Rhode Island College. The 10th-seeded Patriots upset No. 7 Barrington in the opening round.
The Skippers, seeded second in the state bracket, had been watching and waiting since their loss to Rogers on Feb. 20. The favorite to win their second straight D-I title, they were at home as Juanita Sanchez claimed the championship.
“They were down on themselves for about two or three days after that loss,” Simeone said. “We had a couple of meetings and just talked about turning the page.”
Sometimes, a tough-to-swallow loss can knock a team off course, but that didn't seem to happen to the Skippers. They raced to a 9-0 lead in Wednesday's game, sparked by five early points from Carly Lafferty. They later made it 13-2 and then 24-9 by the end of the first quarter.
The second quarter was more of the same, with the Skippers allowing just two points. They took a 39-11 advantage into halftime.
An 8-0 run in the third quarter upped the lead to 36 before the Skippers took their foot off the accelerator and coasted to the finish line. The senior class returned to the court briefly in the fourth quarter so they could depart to an ovation in their final home game.
It was a balanced scoring effort for the Skippers. Jordan Moreau led three in double figures with 12 points. Jillian Rogers added 11 and Ellie Bishop scored 10. Maddi Krug chipped in eight points off the bench.
With a win Saturday, URI would clinch a second consecutive trip to the Final Four at the Ryan Center.
