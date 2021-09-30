Last week, Gov. Dan McKee and the Rhode Island Department of Health outlined the state's enforcement strategy for requiring healthcare workers to get vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus. As of this Friday, all healthcare workers, including EMTs, are required to have received a vaccination, a move the Rhode Island State Association of Firefighters have already expressed a desire to fight in court. Do you believe first responders and healthcare workers should be required to get vaccinated for COVID-19? Why or why not? Let us know in this week's poll question below.

