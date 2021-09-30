NORTH KINGSTOWN – With a 4-2 loss to Cranston West last Thursday, the North Kingstown High School girls soccer team fell to 3-3 on the season.
Their wins have been impressive – the Skippers won by shutout over Coventry, East Greenwich and Portsmouth, outscoring the opposition 17-0 in those games. But the defeats have taken a toll that goes beyond the scoreboard. Banged and bruised, the Skippers played Thursday’s game with three of their top players sidelined.
“When we’re healthy and we’re really clicking, we’re going to be right up there,” North Kingstown head coach Mark D’Arezzo said. “It’s who’s going to step up the rest of the way and are these girls going to be able to come back? It’s tough right now, and everybody’s frustrated.”
The Skippers opened the season with wins over Coventry and East Greenwich. Rival South Kingstown edged the Skippers 1-0 on Sept. 15. Following a win over Portsmouth, title contender Pilgrim handed the Skippers a 5-0 defeat. With seniors Sadie Souls, Katherine Van Gorden and Bridgette Toland out on Thursday, Cranston West made it two losses in a row.
“It was good going right along,” D’Arezzo said. “The South game, could have gone either way. Pilgrim, they’re really good. Tonight, it came down to being really banged up. That hurt.”
The Skippers were in the game, but Cranston West had all the answers. Senior Kaitlin Sullivan scored both North Kingstown on goals on penalty kicks. Each one tied the game, the first making it 1-1 and the second making it 2-2. But the Falcons scored twice in the final 20 minutes to secure the win, getting goals from Madeline Barbieri and Angela Marses.
“Winnable game but we played a little bit lazy,” D’Arezzo said. “We hadn’t seen that the last two weeks. We talked about being ready to get back to work.”
The Skippers returned to action on Monday against Mt. Hope and played to a scoreless tie.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.