PROVIDENCE — There were some Narragansett Town Beach vibes at the Katherine Moran Coleman Aquatic Center on Saturday.
Prout finished as the state runner-up, North Kingstown took third, and Narragansett placed fourth while winning gold for the first time in six years as South County swimmers made themselves at home at the girls state championship meet.
“Something about the ocean, I guess,” Prout coach Joe Tarasevich said. “Being close to the water, you start swimming young and just keep going.”
Only Barrington, which won its ninth consecutive state title, kept it from being a South County sweep.
Success is nothing new for the local teams, but this was the best showing by the group since 2014, when South Kingstown, Prout and North Kingstown went 1-2-3 and Narragansett finished fifth.
Narragansett’s Abby Bauman was the star of stars on Saturday with a pair of individual gold medals, the first for the Mariners since 2017. She also teamed with Maggie Taplin, Madison Tally and Isabel Tahlmore to win gold in a thrilling 400 freestyle relay event, with the Mariners edging Prout.
“With seven girls here, the fact that we placed fourth overall and won gold medals is really crazy,” Taplin said. “You look at teams like Barrington and they have 20 girls. Seven of us did that. It was a team effort. Everybody swam to the best of their abilities and put the work in.”
The runner-up finish for Prout capped a terrific winter that included the Division I championship. Barrington’s depth won out on the state meet stage, but the Crusaders made regular appearances on the podium. The second-place showing is Prout’s best since 2015. Paige Meller, Izzy Giannetto, Jane Dator, Lizzie Rak and Madison Stearns all made two trips to the medal stand to lead the Crusaders.
“We’ve been training hard for this all year,” Giannetto said. “To come back after our division win and do really well, it’s awesome.”
Meller is bound for the D-I college ranks at Stony Brook and just missed out on gold in her final state meet. She was the runner-up in the 200 freestyle and placed third in the 500 freestyle.
Giannetto went home with a pair of bronze medals. She placed third in the 50 freestyle and the 100 breaststroke.
Dator was not far off Meller’s pace, finishing fourth in both the 200 and 500 freestyle races. Rak, a freshman, took third in the backstroke and fifth in the 100 freestyle. Stearns placed sixth in the 200 IM and seventh in the backstroke.
Alexandra Panteleos and Ella Niedelman also scored for the Crusaders.
The Crusaders also shined in relay events. The 200 medley team of Stearns, Giannetto, Panteleos and Meller took silver, as did the 400 free relay squad made up of Rak, Dator, Stearns and Mellor. The 200 free relay team placed third, with Rak, Dator, Panteleos and Giannetto doing the honors.
“We had a lot of ups and downs at the beginning of the season,” Meller said. “Being able to pull it together by the end of the season meant a lot. When we started, we were figuring out where everybody fit together. We really progressed a lot throughout the season.”
A young core led North Kingstown’s rise from a seventh-place finish last year up to third. Sophomores Clare Carroll and Angela Pariseault and freshmen Isabel Bouzaid and Audrey Bonin each made two trips to the podium.
Carroll took fourth in the 100 and fifth in the 50 freestyle races. Bonin took fourth in both the 200 IM and the breaststroke. Bouzaid was fourth in the backstroke and eighth in the 200 freestyle. Pariseault took seventh in the 200 IM and eighth in the butterfly.
Sofia Simas and Tessa LaFrenier contributed points in two events each.
“It’s huge for us to finish third,” Carroll said. “It was the only thing we really wanted all season. We knew it was going to be tough. We really gave it our best and we all performed really well. I’m really proud of how we did.”
The top relay performance came from Simas, LaFrenier, Bouzaid and Carroll, who took third in the 200 freestyle relay. Bouzaid, Carroll, Bonin and Pariseault took third in the medley relay. In the 400 free relay, Bonin, Pariseault, Simas and LaFrenier placed sixth.
The Skippers placed third in both the boys and girls meet.
“We’re very proud of them. Having both of our teams place fourth at divisions and both place third at states – you can’t ask for anything more than that,” coach Kathy Carlson said. “It’s really good to have the South County area represented, because none of us get a lot of pool time. We do the best we can, and we’re hoping eventually, they put a pool in NK.”
While Narragansett was third among the area teams, they made the biggest splash with the gold medal finishes. It represented a full return to the big stage for the Mariners, who bottomed out a few years ago before a steady rise culminated in a third straight undefeated regular season this year. This was the program’s highest state-meet finish since 2010, when the Mariners were the runner-up.
“We were hoping for top five so this is great,” Bauman said.
As a young swimmer, Bauman got to know former Mariner star Michaela Degnan. Her wins on Saturday were the first for Narragansett since Degnan capped her tremendous career in 2017.
“I knew Michaela when I was a little kid and I looked up to her,” Bauman said. “I see all the records from all the great swimmers here. It’s pretty fun to try to chase after them. It’s really cool to be a part of it all.”
Bauman, a junior, was a bronze medalist in the 500 freestyle last year. Seeded first in both of her events this year, she delivered big performances, dropping her times to win. She touched the wall in 2:10.72 to win the 200 IM and finished in 5:10.75 for the title in the 500.
“I was a little nervous coming in because you never know what people can do,” she said. “You see crazy times during championship season with tapers. So I was a little bit confident and a little bit nervous. But afterwards, I was just really happy and proud of myself.”
It was already a great day for the Mariners when they surged to first place in the final event of the day. They were seeded second and dropped more than a second off their time to edge Prout. The winning margin was .09 seconds. Taplin delivered the big finish with a strong anchor leg.
“I’m standing on the block and shaking, just thinking, ‘I’ve just got to lock this in,’” Taplin said. “We knew we were capable of it.”
Taplin and Tahmore also made podium climbs in individual events. Taplin took fifth in the backstroke and sixth in the 50 freestyle. Tahlmore was seventh in the 50 freestyle and eighth in the 100 freestyle.
Tally, Daizy Sweetman and Addison Bonner also scored for the Mariners. In addition to the winning relay, two other squads placed fourth.
For South Kingstown, Ella Bousquet, Addy Crout, and Anna Kelly were state qualifiers in individual races. They teamed with Mia Ursillo for the Rebels’ top finish, a 14th-place showing in the 400 freestyle relay.
