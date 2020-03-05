The climb continued for North Kingstown at the state wrestling tournament last weekend.
With six medalists, the Skippers matched the program record and finished in sixth place in the team standings, their best showing since 2009 and the second-best in school history.
“We were edged out of the top five by Chariho in the final round of the night,” head coach Dave Petrucci said. “We were especially happy with the result this season after losing a large number of seniors last year and having a younger than average team. The team showed an immense amount of growth and maturity to close out the state wrestling season.”
Aidan Zarrella and Tony Tortora topped the team with runner-up finishes. Kai Gallman will join them at New Englands after a third-place finish. Jack Schartner, Kobe Gallman and Sebastian Ford earned fifth-place finishes.
South Kingstown finished 14th and was led by Ed Wild, who finished as the runner-up at 195 pounds. Andy Rosa also placed, taking fourth at 106 pounds.
Perennial powerhouse Cumberland claimed the team state title.
For North Kingstown, the tournament results represented another rung on the ladder. Five years ago, the Skippers finished 17th at states with 52 points and have been steadily moving up since then. They finished eighth last year.
This season’s breakthrough included the tied medal record, the second-highest finish, the most wrestlers in the semifinals in school history, a tie for the most finalists and the second-most points in school history.
“There are a lot of people who have contributed to that climb other than the wrestlers and coaches,” assistant coach Josh Clare said. “We owe a lot to the families, school administration, the town recreation department, and countless coaches who have dedicated their time at the youth and middle school levels. It is an honor to represent those people and the town as a whole. Our goals are set as high as they can. We want to hang medals around necks and banners in rafters. We are going to continue to improve, but this was an important step forward.”
Zarrella was aiming to become the school’s first state champion since 2013 but ended up just short, falling to Kyle Merritt of Chariho, a 2017 state champ, in the finals at 145 pounds. Just a sophomore, Zarrella followed up his fourth-place finish at states last year with three straight wins for a spot in the finals, including an impressive tech-fall in the semis. Merritt won the title bout by a 6-0 score.
Zarrella will move on to New Englands, then prep to take aim at a state title again next season.
“Aidan is an incredibly hard worker and hasn’t stopped working toward his goals since he started wrestling,” Petrucci said. “He is extremely driven and will work as hard as he needs to in order to achieve that goal of a state championship and beyond. That drive of his has very quickly evolved to wanting to succeed at the New England regional level rather than just at the state championships, and that is the type of goal that drives success for a wrestler of his caliber.”
As a junior now, Tortora will also be back on the chase next season. He moved up from fifth at states last year into the championship round at 220, getting there via three straight pins. Bishop Hendricken’s Cam Bailey had a little too much in the finals with a 16-9 win.
“Tony is a special wrestler,” Petrucci said. “He is another place finisher that we will be happy to welcome back next season. Tony’s success in the state championship was only a surprise to people outside of NK Wrestling, as we all knew of his potential. He is a bull and willing to do anything to get to the top. One of the strongest wrestlers to come through NK in a while, he wrestled most of the season 20 pounds lighter than his competition. I’m excited to see him at the New England level, especially with the success he’s had out of state during the regular season.”
The Gallman twins, two of only three seniors on the roster, both left their final state meet with hardware. Kai Gallman is headed for New Englands after taking third at 182 pounds. He lost his semifinal match but came back for two straight wins, pinning Cumberland’s Jakob Mastalerz in the third-place bout.
“Kai had a difficult dual meet season this year at a pretty tough weigh class,” Petrucci said. “He had a number of tough losses during that stretch, but we all knew he was a tough, gritty wrestler. I think what is most impressive with Kai’s performance is that he did all of this while maintaining an exemplary academic level, achieving academic all state status four years in a row, and having the highest GPA on the team. He has been on this track since freshman year, and can finally add New England qualifier to his list of accomplishments.”
Kobe Gallman also made the semifinals at 152, where he lost to eventual state champ Aidan Faria of Cumberland. After a loss in his first consolation-bracket match, Gallman rallied for a pin of Woonsocket’s Davin Alarie in the fifth-place match.
“Like his brother Kai, he is an extremely smart student, but at the beginning of his high school wrestling career, he was not so sure he wanted to stick with the sport,” Petrucci said. “Kobe is special because his success was completely self-driven. When he came off the mat after his last match, realizing that he had finally gotten to the podium for the first time after four years of very hard work, he was visibly overwhelmed.”
Ford followed a similar path to fifth place, losing a 5-3 decision to the eventual champ in the semifinals at 170 but coming back to pin Coventry’s James Walton in the medal round. Schartner spent much more time in the consolation bracket after a loss in the quarterfinals. He wrestled his way back to the medal round with two wins and finished the tournament with five victories, the most on the team. He pinned Bishop Hendricken’s Noah Sclama in the fifth-place match.
“Jack Schartner finished fifth in what should be considered the most difficult overall weight class in the state. He defeated some top notch competition to get to the podium,” Petrucci said. “Sebastian Ford is another one of our perennial hard workers. Due to a seeding problem he was placed on the same side as the eventual champion and only lost to him by a couple points in the semifinals. Sebastian pinned the Cumberland runner-up in the first period earlier this year.”
Beyond the place-winners, Noah Daylor finished a step short of the medal round, while Aidan Vasaturo had the biggest single win of the tournament for the Skippers. He pinned Yash Verma of Toll Gate after losing to him three times this season.
With most of the roster returning, the Skippers are hoping for continued success next year.
“The success of the high school team is aided by the success of the middle school and NK rec programs,” Petrucci said. “Our middle schools are coached by wrestlers that wrestled under the program since I have been here and it helps to have all of the teams being on the same page. With a large eighth grade class coming up, and a rec program that seems to have grown exponentially in the past couple years, I see only growth and success for NK Wrestling.”
For South Kingstown, the state meet followed a difficult dual meet season due to a lack of depth. But if quantity was missing, there was still some quality on display. Wild was a fourth-place finisher as a junior last year and earned a shot at the title this time around with three straight pins. He handled Smithfield’s Joshua Ucran in the first match of the tournament, pinned Burrillville’s Damien Woodlock in the quarterfinals and pinned Hayden De Pault of Woonsocket in the semis.
In the finals, Nate Marchione of Chariho, who entered with an unbeaten record, edged Wild by a 4-2 decision in one of the closest championship bouts of the day.
Rosa, a junior, won his first two matches before running into eventual champion Jacob Joyce of Ponaganset in the semifinals and getting pinned. Rosa came back for a 5-2 win in the consolation semis before losing to Anthony Diaz of Woonsocket in the third-place match.
Parker McGregor and Aidan Skiffington each won one match for the Rebels.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.